Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shares mirror selfie of actor flexing biceps, flaunting toned physique after Ramayana transformation
Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Nam – whom the actor credited for his training while preparing for his role as Lord Ram – shared a selfie showing off Ranbir's physique.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor transformed his fitness regimen under the guidance of Korean coach Nam, who goes by Training With Nam on social media, to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. With Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana finally out in theatres, Nam posted a mirror selfie with the actor, showcasing the months of hard work they had put into helping Ranbir attain a sculpted, muscular physique.
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Ranbir Kapoor shows off muscles in new selfie
On November 4, Nam posted the mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Part 1 DONE! #ramayana #ranbirkapoor Saw the film last night and excited for everyone to witness this cinematic spectacle.” The picture shows Ranbir flexing his biceps and showing off his toned physique, including the sculpted abs he had gained while training under Nam for his role as Lord Ram. Check out the photo below:
When Ranbir Kapoor revealed how he trains with Nam
In a July 2024 interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared details of his intense physical preparation for the role under Nam, his Korean fitness instructor. According to the actor, Nam had fundamentally changed his approach to training, with his daily routine spanning three hours of rigorous exercise, divided between morning cardiovascular work and afternoon strength conditioning.
“Because of this new project that I'm going to start soon, I've really changed my style of workout. I'm working with this really interesting trainer—he's from Korea; his name is Nam—and he's really holistically changed my perception of training. I train with him for 3 hours a day,” Ranbir told Kamath.
He added, “In the morning, I do mobility and stretching and cardio from 11:00 to 12:00. I'll sleep in the afternoon for an hour, and then I'll train from 5:00 to 7:00, and that's usually strength. But I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights—it's body weight: a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats, and deadlifts; that's the only weight I use. Otherwise, it's a new style of training, like handstands and headstands, so I'm enjoying it.”
All about Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The first part releases worldwide on November 5, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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