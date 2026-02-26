What is driving Mumbai’s rising pollution levels? How the city compares with Delhi

Mumbai has been seeing rising air pollution levels recently, which has been increasingly linked to large-scale construction and infrastructure activity across the city. Despite health concerns, officials claimed no adverse effects have been recorded. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

The overall AQI in Mumbai was at 113 as of Thursday morning as per Aqi.in, which put the air quality in “poor” category. Several areas were in the “unhealthy” category such as Borivali East, Borivali West, Churi Wadi, Kandivali East, Louis Wadi, Malad West, Om Siddhivinayak Society and Sarvodaya Nagar, with Mithchowki and Mirashi Nagar Vali in the “severe” category with AQI above 200.

However, data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website showed that Borivali East in Mumbai recorded a “satisfactory” Air Quality Index (AQI) of 67, while Ghatkopar also remained in the same category with an AQI of 88. Kandivali East registered an AQI of 65, followed by Malad West at 73, both classified as “satisfactory.” In contrast, Shivaji Nagar reported comparatively poorer conditions, with the AQI slipping into the “moderate” category at 101 (CPCB).

According to the Air Quality Bulletin issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) for Mumbai, air quality is expected to be in the “moderate” category between February 26 and February 27.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said no adverse health impacts were officially recorded among vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens despite these fluctuations, reported news agency PTI.

However, health concerns are mounting. Findings from a Maharashtra health department screening campaign showed that rising pollution levels in Mumbai are contributing significantly to lung cancer, which accounts for 57 per cent of diagnosed cases, the legislative assembly was informed.

Delhi comparison: Poorer air quality In comparison, air quality levels in Delhi remained significantly worse. As per the IITM, the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 201. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that Anand Vihar recorded “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 307, while Dwarka Sector 8 remained in the “poor” category at 214. Aya Nagar, however, fared relatively better, registering a “moderate” AQI of 151 (CPCB).

As per Aqi.in, Delhi saw an overall AQI of 190, in “unhealthy” category with only two areas under “moderate” and “poor” categories, while the rest were in “unhealthy” and “severe” categories. Four areas saw “hazardous” air quality, namely Aya Nagar extension, Jaunti, Mayur Vihar Station and Pandav Nagar, with AQIs above 300.

What the government is doing to contain pollution in Mumbai During a discussion in the Maharashtra legislative council, CM Devendra Fadnavis said air quality cannot be monitored effectively without advanced technology and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop a dynamic pollution-tracking system based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to identify sources of pollution in real time.

The issue was raised by MLC Anil Parab, who flagged pollution hotspots such as Kherwadi in Bandra and pointed to construction dust from buildings and infrastructure projects as a major contributor, as per the PTI report.

Stop-work notices and sensor compliance The Maharashtra government has intensified enforcement against polluting construction sites, with over 1,000 projects issued stop-work notices for violating environmental norms, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde told the assembly, according to PTI. Between October 2025 and January 2026, authorities issued 1,981 show-cause notices and 1,047 stop-work orders under the “Clean Air” initiative.

Official data shows that 1,952 of Mumbai’s 2,224 active construction sites, nearly 88 per cent, have installed low-cost air quality sensors as of January. The government has also deployed 126 water tankers and 25 misting machines to wash more than 14,400 km of city roads to curb dust pollution.

