BMC unveils record ₹80,952 crore budget

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday presented its largest-ever annual budget, pegged at ₹80,952.56 crore, with an aggressive push on infrastructure even as the civic body returns to elected governance after four years of administrator rule. Mumbai, India. Feb 25, 2026 - Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presents the BMC Budget 2026-2027 to Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde at BMC headquarters in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Feb 25, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is due to retire next month, presented his final budget before the standing committee. Notably, the civic budget has seen a dramatic rise during the four-year administrator period, more than doubling from ₹38,515.49 crore in 2022-23 to ₹80,862.72 crore in 2026-27.

For the second consecutive year, Gagrani maintained a 60:40 ratio between capital and revenue expenditure, a reversal of the 40:60 capital-to-revenue ratio presented by former municipal commissioner I S Chahal. The capital expenditure, earmarked for development and infrastructure projects, has been pegged at ₹48,164.28 crore, while revenue expenditure, which includes salaries and establishment costs, stands at ₹32,698.44 crore.

Explaining the shift in spending priorities, Gagrani said in his budget speech, “Over the years, the expenditure trend of BMC reflects a meticulous shift towards strengthening long-term assets. Capital expenditure has shown a steady upward trend, underlining our priority towards infrastructure creation, modernisation and sustainable development. At the same time, revenue expenditure has been kept under prudent control through efficiency measures and fiscal discipline. This balanced approach has ensured that essential services continue uninterrupted while resources are funnelled towards development-oriented projects, thereby reinforcing financial stability and supporting future growth.”

As expected, no new taxes were imposed, nor was the annual 8% water tax levied, keeping the newly elected mayor Ritu Tawde’s promise. Ongoing marquee infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road (South), the Coastal Road extension from Dahisar to Bhayandar, and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, will continue to receive funding.

Describing the financial plan as a roadmap for a cleaner, safer, more inclusive and future-ready Mumbai, Gagrani said the budget reflects a collective commitment to strengthening civic infrastructure and improving essential services, while ensuring balanced and sustainable growth.

Among key environmental initiatives, a Mumbai Climate Action Plan will see the installation, operation and maintenance of 75 low-cost sensors across the city by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

To address traffic congestion and flooding, the BMC will proceed with its proposed Multi-Modal Underground Tunnel Connectivity Project, which involves a multi-deck tunnel system. The tunnels will carry vehicular traffic on one level and utilities and drainage systems on another, allowing them to double up as flood-mitigation infrastructure during heavy rainfall. The estimated cost for the 6-km project is ₹4,392 crore, with a contract period of 66 months.

The budget also includes provisions for bio-toilets at six locations along the Coastal Road, estimated at ₹94 crore, amid debates around aspirational toilet facilities in the state assembly. Authorised hawkers will be issued QR code-based certificates, and iconic clock towers are proposed at four entry points to Mumbai. A paperless booking system for the nature trail at Malabar Hill has already been implemented.

In a move aimed at improving cleanliness, the civic body plans to introduce a “Pink Army” of female workers to strengthen street-cleaning operations. A provision of ₹65 crore has been made for footpaths, and ₹150 crore has been allocated for an Access Control project on the Western Express Highway. Roads and traffic management have received ₹6,875 crore, ₹950 crore has been earmarked for the Mumbai Coastal Road (South), and bridges have been allocated ₹2,300 crore.

The municipal commissioner said the budget aims to advance Mumbai’s transformation into a modern, forward-looking metropolis while maintaining fiscal stability. He underlined that disciplined financial management and consistent implementation have enabled the administration to safeguard economic stability even as it delivers measurable progress across sectors.

Infrastructure development has been positioned as critical to building public trust and preparing the city for future demands. Gagrani said that the pace of capital works has picked up significantly in recent years, resulting in a gradual increase in liabilities tied to priority infrastructure projects.

To maintain the momentum of these works and close the annual accounts for FY 2024-25, the BMC mobilised ₹4,900 crore through Internal Temporary Transfer (ITT). “Going forward, it is proposed to raise ₹10,137.92 crore and ₹21,376.74 crore through ITT,” said Gagrani.

The BMC also plans to monetise revenue-generating assets through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to fund major capital projects. “InvIT will own and operate income-generating infrastructure assets such as roads, municipal markets, parking lots, commercial spaces, etc. and will raise funds from retail and institutional investors without adding debt,” said Gagrani. “These proceeds can be used to buy new assets, clear existing debt, or complete ongoing major projects.”

In addition, the BMC plans to raise Municipal Green Bonds to finance sustainable infrastructure projects, including wastewater treatment and desalination plants. The move is aligned with India’s net-zero commitments and sustainable development goals.

The initiative follows the Union Budget 2026 announcement by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which proposed a ₹100 crore incentive for a ₹1,000 crore municipal bond issuance, along with additional support under the AMRUT 2.0 mission. The civic body has begun the process of appointing a credit rating agency and is expected to initiate steps toward issuing the bonds shortly.