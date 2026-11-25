Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have together served some of the best fashion looks, making them the strongest fashion duo in the industry. Sonam's latest looks from Abu Dhabi are proof enough.

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Sonam Kapoor has been making a case for androgynous fashion even before it became a viral trend. For her outings in Abu Dhabi, she wore two looks: embroidered denims and a blazer by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a custom ensemble by menswear designer Divyam Mehta, inspiring women to raid the wardrobes of the men in their lives. Let's decode her look: