Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree
Yami Gautam proves yellow is the colour of the season in a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, offering a masterclass in festive ethnic dressing.
Yami Gautam is here to prove that yellow is the ultimate colour of the festive season. The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, donned a stunning saree in a beautiful sunshine-yellow hue, adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery. With the festive season around the corner, her six-yard look serves as the perfect ethnic fashion inspiration. From the vibrant drape to her statement jewellery, let’s decode her look and pick up some style notes. (Also read: Yami Gautam serves Navratri fashion goals in embroidered kurta set with red dupatta for Nayyi Navelli promotions: Her outfit costs over ₹1 lakh )
Yami Gautam stuns in sunshine-yellow saree
The highlight of Yami’s look is her bright yellow saree from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, adorned with elaborate floral and geometric embroidery in shades of pink, turquoise, green, orange and gold. The colourful motifs are spread across the fabric, creating a rich tapestry of traditional artistry.
The heavily embroidered border, featuring intricate patterns and contrasting hues, adds definition to the drape and enhances its visual appeal. Delicate embellishments scattered across the saree further elevate the ensemble, making it an eye-catching choice for festive occasions, wedding celebrations or traditional gatherings.
She pairs the saree with a matching yellow blouse featuring short sleeves and intricate multicoloured embroidery. The detailed blouse complements the ornate drape, creating a cohesive look in which every element feels thoughtfully coordinated. The overall silhouette remains classic, allowing the craftsmanship, vibrant colours and traditional detailing to take centre stage.
Statement jewellery and soft glam makeup
Yami complements her traditional ensemble with statement earrings featuring turquoise accents. Her jewellery also includes stacked bangles and bracelets, which enhance the festive mood of the outfit without taking attention away from the saree’s intricate embroidery. A small bindi, softly defined eye makeup, a natural lip colour and neatly styled hair pulled back into a bun complete her look.
What makes Yami’s look particularly appealing is its celebration of Indian ethnic wear through colour, craftsmanship and thoughtful styling. Rather than relying on dramatic silhouettes or excessive layering, the ensemble draws attention to the beauty of traditional embroidery and the timeless appeal of a saree. Her look serves as inspiration for anyone seeking to embrace traditional dressing with elegance, making a strong case for richly embroidered sarees as enduring wardrobe favourites.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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