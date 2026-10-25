Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

The heavily embroidered border, featuring intricate patterns and contrasting hues, adds definition to the drape and enhances its visual appeal. Delicate embellishments scattered across the saree further elevate the ensemble, making it an eye-catching choice for festive occasions, wedding celebrations or traditional gatherings.

The highlight of Yami ’s look is her bright yellow saree from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, adorned with elaborate floral and geometric embroidery in shades of pink, turquoise, green, orange and gold. The colourful motifs are spread across the fabric, creating a rich tapestry of traditional artistry.

Yami Gautam is here to prove that yellow is the ultimate colour of the festive season. The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, donned a stunning saree in a beautiful sunshine-yellow hue, adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery. With the festive season around the corner, her six-yard look serves as the perfect ethnic fashion inspiration. From the vibrant drape to her statement jewellery, let’s decode her look and pick up some style notes. (Also read: Yami Gautam serves Navratri fashion goals in embroidered kurta set with red dupatta for Nayyi Navelli promotions: Her outfit costs over ₹1 lakh )

She pairs the saree with a matching yellow blouse featuring short sleeves and intricate multicoloured embroidery. The detailed blouse complements the ornate drape, creating a cohesive look in which every element feels thoughtfully coordinated. The overall silhouette remains classic, allowing the craftsmanship, vibrant colours and traditional detailing to take centre stage.

Statement jewellery and soft glam makeup Yami complements her traditional ensemble with statement earrings featuring turquoise accents. Her jewellery also includes stacked bangles and bracelets, which enhance the festive mood of the outfit without taking attention away from the saree’s intricate embroidery. A small bindi, softly defined eye makeup, a natural lip colour and neatly styled hair pulled back into a bun complete her look.

What makes Yami’s look particularly appealing is its celebration of Indian ethnic wear through colour, craftsmanship and thoughtful styling. Rather than relying on dramatic silhouettes or excessive layering, the ensemble draws attention to the beauty of traditional embroidery and the timeless appeal of a saree. Her look serves as inspiration for anyone seeking to embrace traditional dressing with elegance, making a strong case for richly embroidered sarees as enduring wardrobe favourites.