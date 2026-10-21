Yami Gautam serves ethnic fashion goals in an elegant purple saree for Ravan Dahan at Red Fort
Yami Gautam makes a graceful appearance in a traditional ensemble at the Red Fort's grand Ravan Dahan celebration. Here’s the breakdown of her saree look.
Yami Gautam was spotted in a silk saree designed by Anita Dongre at the Ravan Dahan celebration at the Red Fort. The actor's festive look is a perfect example of how rich jewel tones, traditional craftsmanship and understated styling can come together to create an outfit that feels regal without being overly elaborate. Let’s decode her look.
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Decoding Yami Gautam’s festive look
Yami Gautam opted for a vibrant royal purple colour saree paired with a matching blouse. The rich fabric and jewel tone create an immediate visual impact and give the outfit a luxurious finish. The contrasting golden border detailing running along the edges adds definition and traditional craftsmanship to the otherwise clean silhouette. Additionally, the flowy drape allows the fabric to fall gracefully.
Jewellery and makeup
Yami completed her look with traditional gold-toned earrings that brought a festive richness to the look and beautifully framed her face. The wrist jewellery complements the embellished borders and reinforces the ethnic aesthetic. She added a small bindi that enhances the traditional styling and ties the entire look together.
For hair and makeup, she kept things simple. Her long, dark hair is styled with a soft centre part and loose, face-framing strands. The rest of the hair is kept away from the face, allowing her earrings and facial features to remain prominent. The makeup follows a fresh and dewy approach. A natural-looking and soft, radiant base is used to keep the skin looking fresh; subtle definition is added to enhance the eyes, and natural-looking lip colour complements the bold purple outfit rather than competing with it.
How to recreate this look?
If you want to recreate Yami Gautam’s look, you can pick a royal purple saree, suit, or an Indo-western ensemble with intricate metallic borders. Pair the outfit with traditional gold or metallic Jhumkas, delicate bangles, and a small bindi. Let the earrings be the main jewellery statement and keep your hair and makeup simple.
About Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam began her career as a model and then starred in TV shows. She made her acting debut in the Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha in 2010 and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. She has received several awards, including a National Film Award.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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