Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam tries to hold together a fantasy film that thinks big, but barely makes sense

Nayyi Navelli Cast: Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam Dhar brings presence and emotional range, but cannot overcome the film’s weak writing.

Director: Balaji Mohan

Rating: 2.5 Stars

The promotional material for Nayyi Navelli had one thing repeatedly mentioned: “Think big!” And so, with plenty of hope, I walked in to watch the film, only to walk out wondering if the makers themselves had missed the memo.

What is the story of Nayyi Navelli? Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma, the film’s narrative is all over the place. Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. One day, her husband transforms into a monster, and we are told that it is all linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga. What follows is a heavy blend of mythology with humour.

The biggest problem is the screenplay, which lacks clarity and direction. The film begins abruptly, leaving the viewer struggling to make sense of the events unfolding on screen. The narrative is further weighed down by a family of eccentric characters, most of whom alternate between delivering random one-liners and breaking into unnecessary shouting. The humour rarely feels organic, while the constant commotion does little to advance the story. At times, the film feels less like a tightly written screenplay and more like an improvised series of scenes that have been strung together incoherently. The interval point feels like the film's climax, and not in a good way.