Yami Gautam serves Navratri fashion goals in embroidered kurta set with red dupatta for Nayyi Navelli promotions: Her outfit costs over ₹1 lakh
Yami Gautam embraced festive elegance in a richly embroidered multicoloured kurta set, paired with a red dupatta and gold-toned jhumkas.
Actor Yami Gautam made a striking appearance in a richly embroidered ethnic ensemble, embracing traditional Indian craftsmanship with regal elegance. The actor opted for a heavily embellished suit during the press tour of her film Nayyi Navelli on October 11. With Navratri here, her look offers plenty of festive fashion inspiration. From the intricate embroidery and statement dupatta to her traditional jewellery and soft glam makeup, let's decode her look and pick some style notes. (Also read: Yami Gautam brings a pop of pink to ethnic fashion in kurta set with embroidered dupatta, minimal makeup: How to recreate her look this festive season )
Yami Gautam stuns in embroidered Chanderi suit
Crafted in Chanderi and cotton, the three-piece set comprised a long kurta, matching pants and a crushed dupatta. The kurta featured ornate floral and diamond-inspired motifs in gold, red and green, lending the ensemble a luxurious, handcrafted feel. The elaborate embroidery extended to the sleeves and lower portion of the outfit, while the rich red dupatta added a vibrant contrast to the multicoloured design.
The outfit featured a combination of hand and machine embroidery, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the ensemble. Its traditional silhouette and rich colour palette made it an elegant choice for festive occasions, wedding celebrations and other special events.
Yami completed her look with statement gold-toned jhumka earrings that complemented the intricate embroidery. She kept her hair open in soft, voluminous waves, with small braids framing the crown of her head. Her makeup featured defined eyes, a soft blush and a natural pink lip colour, allowing the elaborate outfit to remain the focal point.
How much her outfit cost
If you loved her look and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then we have got you covered. Her outfit is from the shelves of the designer clothing brand Debyani and comes with a price tag of ₹1,15,000.
Fashion notes to take: Yami's look is a reminder that heavily embroidered ethnic wear can make a statement without excessive accessorising. For Navratri, take inspiration from her multicoloured kurta set, rich red dupatta and statement jhumkas. Keep your hair in soft waves, opt for defined eyes and subtle pink lips, and let the intricate embroidery do the talking. The key is to balance a grand outfit with understated makeup and minimal styling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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