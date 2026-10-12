Yami Gautam serves Navratri fashion goals in embroidered kurta set with red dupatta for Nayyi Navelli promotions: Her outfit costs over ₹1 lakh

The outfit featured a combination of hand and machine embroidery, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the ensemble. Its traditional silhouette and rich colour palette made it an elegant choice for festive occasions, wedding celebrations and other special events.

Crafted in Chanderi and cotton, the three-piece set comprised a long kurta, matching pants and a crushed dupatta. The kurta featured ornate floral and diamond-inspired motifs in gold, red and green, lending the ensemble a luxurious, handcrafted feel. The elaborate embroidery extended to the sleeves and lower portion of the outfit, while the rich red dupatta added a vibrant contrast to the multicoloured design.

Actor Yami Gautam made a striking appearance in a richly embroidered ethnic ensemble, embracing traditional Indian craftsmanship with regal elegance. The actor opted for a heavily embellished suit during the press tour of her film Nayyi Navelli on October 11. With Navratri here, her look offers plenty of festive fashion inspiration. From the intricate embroidery and statement dupatta to her traditional jewellery and soft glam makeup, let's decode her look and pick some style notes. (Also read: Yami Gautam brings a pop of pink to ethnic fashion in kurta set with embroidered dupatta, minimal makeup: How to recreate her look this festive season )

Yami completed her look with statement gold-toned jhumka earrings that complemented the intricate embroidery. She kept her hair open in soft, voluminous waves, with small braids framing the crown of her head. Her makeup featured defined eyes, a soft blush and a natural pink lip colour, allowing the elaborate outfit to remain the focal point.

How much her outfit cost If you loved her look and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then we have got you covered. Her outfit is from the shelves of the designer clothing brand Debyani and comes with a price tag of ₹1,15,000.

Fashion notes to take: Yami's look is a reminder that heavily embroidered ethnic wear can make a statement without excessive accessorising. For Navratri, take inspiration from her multicoloured kurta set, rich red dupatta and statement jhumkas. Keep your hair in soft waves, opt for defined eyes and subtle pink lips, and let the intricate embroidery do the talking. The key is to balance a grand outfit with understated makeup and minimal styling.