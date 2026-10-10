Yami Gautam brings a pop of pink to ethnic fashion in kurta set with embroidered dupatta, minimal makeup: How to recreate her look this festive season
Yami Gautam is making a case for vibrant ethnic wear in a magenta pink Chanderi suit set, complemented by glowing makeup, soft waves and delicate jewellery.
Yami Gautam is here to serve some stunning festive fashion inspiration. The 37-year-old actor attended the Nayyi Navelli movie press tour on October 9, dressed in a gorgeous magenta pink Chanderi kurta set that is enough to make every ethnic wear lover swoon. Also read: Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary
From the intricate embroidery to the statement dupatta, her ensemble strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary charm. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes.
Yami Gautam's magenta pink kurta set is a festive wardrobe inspiration
For her latest appearance, Yami opted for a magenta pink Chanderi kurta from Dhaaga and Co. The straight-cut kurta featured a sleek silhouette, full sleeves and a round neckline with a small slit. Intricate embroidery along the neckline added a touch of traditional craftsmanship, while the heavily embroidered cuffs brought an ornate finish to the otherwise streamlined design.
Yami paired the kurta with a matching dupatta featuring an all-over traditional pattern in pink, complemented by a contrasting grey-green border adorned with intricate motifs. The richly detailed border added depth to the monochromatic ensemble, creating a beautiful contrast without taking away from the outfit's bold colour palette.
The actor opted for a fresh, radiant makeup look featuring a natural base, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a pink lip colour that complemented her outfit. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added just the right amount of definition without making the look feel overly done.
For her hair, Yami wore her long, dark tresses in soft, loose waves, with the front sections neatly pulled back from her face in a half-up style. The hairstyle added a touch of polish while allowing the rest of her hair to flow naturally over her shoulders. She completed the look with delicate dangling earrings and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the intricate embroidery and rich colours of her Chanderi kurta set.
How to recreate Yami Gautam's ethnic look
For anyone looking to recreate Yami's look, a jewel-toned Chanderi kurta set is a great starting point. Choose a straight-cut silhouette with embroidered cuffs and neckline detailing, and pair it with a dupatta featuring a contrasting embroidered border. Silver or antique-finish earrings, delicate rings and embellished juttis can complement the ensemble without overwhelming its intricate details.
The key to recreating this look is to let the outfit do the talking. With its vibrant colour, traditional embroidery and elegant silhouette, Yami's magenta pink ensemble proves that ethnic dressing can be both statement-making and effortlessly sophisticated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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