Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary

Giving the outfit its distinctive edge were the dhoti-style draped trousers. Featuring gathered detailing and voluminous folds, the bottoms added movement and texture to the otherwise tailored ensemble. The unconventional silhouette offered a refreshing alternative to straight-leg and wide-leg trousers, making a case for experimenting with proportions in everyday dressing.

The jacket featured wide lapels and a relaxed fit, striking a balance between structure and ease. Layered over a matching top, it created a coordinated look that felt sophisticated without appearing too formal. The earthy colour palette also made the ensemble a fitting choice for the autumn season.

Katrina’s latest look puts a contemporary spin on classic power dressing, moving away from conventional fitted suits in favour of relaxed silhouettes and fluid layers. The monochromatic ensemble featured rich chocolate brown tones, with an oversized jacket and draped trousers lending the outfit a modern, fashion -forward appeal.

Katrina Kaif is serving boss babe energy in a chic chocolate brown pantsuit, proving that power dressing can be equal parts polished and effortless. The actor arrived in London on October 8 to celebrate one year of Kay Beauty in the UK, stepping out in an earthy-toned ensemble that offers plenty of inspiration for office wardrobes. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor brings apsara-coded Indian glamour to Paris in 460-count ivory muslin saree, blouse with extravagant jewellery-like sleeves. See pics )

Katrina completed the look with sleek black pointed-toe leather boots. The sharp footwear balanced the volume of the trousers while adding a polished finish to the outfit. The combination of fluid draping and structured footwear made the ensemble stand out without relying on bold prints or statement accessories.

Katrina Kaif keeps her beauty look minimal Staying true to the understated mood of her outfit, Katrina kept her beauty look fresh and effortless. Her hair was styled in loose, cascading waves, swept over one shoulder to complement the relaxed silhouette.

For makeup, the actor opted for radiant skin, neutral nude lips and softly defined eyes. The subtle beauty choices allowed the rich brown ensemble to remain the focal point, demonstrating how a pared-back makeup look can complement a statement outfit.

Fashion notes to take from Katrina Kaif’s look Katrina’s ensemble offers a few styling lessons for anyone looking to refresh their workwear wardrobe. First, an oversized blazer can instantly elevate a simple outfit, especially when paired with coordinated separates. Second, experimenting with draped trousers is an easy way to introduce texture and movement into an otherwise classic look.

Finally, monochromatic dressing does not have to feel predictable. Playing with different silhouettes and fabrics within the same colour family can add depth to an outfit without making it look overdone. With its chocolate brown palette, relaxed tailoring and sleek boots, Katrina’s look makes a strong case for giving everyday office dressing a contemporary autumn update.