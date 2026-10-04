Janhvi Kapoor brings apsara-coded Indian glamour to Paris in 460-count ivory muslin saree, blouse with extravagant jewellery-like sleeves. See pics

The monochromatic ivory drape kept the silhouette elegant and understated, allowing the intricate details of the blouse and sleeves to command attention. Rather than relying on heavy embroidery across the saree itself, the look created drama through its sculptural construction and jewellery-like embellishments.

At the heart of the look was a 460-count Bengal muslin/muslin khadi saree, crafted entirely in India. Ethereal and almost weightless in its appearance, the fabric is described as khud-rang, or unbleached, and is woven so finely that it has historically been likened to air. Also known as baft-e-hawa, shabnami or chandani, the muslin represents an exceptionally refined form of Indian textile craftsmanship.

Janhvi Kapoor is back with another apsara-coded look, and this time, she brought a whole new kind of drama to the BoF 500 Gala in Paris. The 29-year-old actor stepped out in a custom ivory Pankaj S Heritage ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor . Ethereal yet dramatic, the ensemble was nothing short of a wearable work of art. Let’s decode Janhvi’s glamorous ensemble . (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor proves green is the colour of the season with 4 stunning looks at her friend’s pre-wedding festivities )

The blouse features a sculpted bralette silhouette with intricate ruching, creating a corset-inspired effect while maintaining the fluidity of the drape.

The real showstopper was undoubtedly the dramatic sleeves. Designed to resemble ornate jewellery, they were embellished with polkis, garnets and emeralds, combined with traditional Saraafa tassels and intricate Kiran and Resham fringing.

Jewellery-inspired styling Janhvi's accessories followed the same maximalist-meets-regal aesthetic. An ornate multi-layered wristpiece with hanging tassel details echoed the embellishments on her sleeves, while vintage-inspired gold studs and a statement cocktail ring completed the jewellery story.

Her beauty look was deliberately pared back to let the outfit take centre stage. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun, leaving her neck and shoulders relatively bare, while warm-toned makeup, defined brows, a sharp winged eye and a matte nude lip added polish without competing with the couture.

A celebration of Indian craftsmanship What makes the look stand out is the contrast between the almost weightless 460-count Bengal muslin and the extravagance of its jewellery-inspired sleeves. The saree celebrates the finest traditions of Indian weaving, while the elaborate embellishments bring a distinctly modern, fashion-forward sensibility.

Janhvi Kapoor's Paris look bridges old-world Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture, proving that a traditional saree can be transformed into something dramatic, sculptural and unmistakably modern.