Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kareena Kapoor at 45 looks elegant in sophisticated Chanderi kurta set; here’s how you can steal her look for under ₹20K

    Kareena Kapoor looked radiant at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 in Mumbai, turning heads in a pristine white ethnic suit and glamorous makeup. See pics.

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 7:00 PM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kareena Kapoor is a total fashionista who knows how to turn heads no matter the occasion. Whether she’s draped in a stunning saree or rocking a glamorous mini dress, she has a way of making every outfit a statement. Her latest appearance at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 in Mumbai was no exception, as the 45-year-old looked absolutely radiant in a pristine white ethnic suit. Let’s break down her look and take some fashion inspiration from the diva. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit at 58 glows in regal green saree worth 1.4 lakh that deserves a spot on every wedding guest’s moodboard )

    Kareena Kapoor dazzles in Chanderi kurta set and glamorous accessories. (Instagram)
    Kareena Kapoor dazzles in Chanderi kurta set and glamorous accessories. (Instagram)

    Kareena Kapoor stuns in white ethnic look

    Kareena opted for a beautiful beige kurta set crafted from traditional chanderi fabric, radiating grace. The kurta featured a split crew neckline adorned with intricate silver zari embroidery. The standout detail, however, was the organza scallop overlays on the sleeves and hemline, delicately embellished with tiny shells for a unique, artisanal charm.

    She paired the kurta with a matching scallop-edged dupatta and a farshi to complete the ensemble, creating a look that was both timeless and contemporary.

    How much her outfit cost

    If you loved Kareena’s stunning outfit and want to bring a touch of her elegance to your wardrobe, here are all the details. The beige kurta set is from the brand Seeaash and is priced at 18,500.

    Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena elevated her elegant kurta set with a pair of diamond earrings featuring red rubies from Mahesh Notandass, complemented by a delicate diamond ring and sleek high heels, completing her look.

    Her makeup was glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a touch of glittery nude lipstick. With her silky, blow-dried hair styled in a side-parted, loose look, she appeared absolutely stunning.

    • Akanksha Agnihotri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akanksha Agnihotri

      Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Kareena Kapoor At 45 Looks Elegant In Sophisticated Chanderi Kurta Set; Here’s How You Can Steal Her Look For Under ₹20K
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes