Kareena Kapoor at 45 looks elegant in sophisticated Chanderi kurta set; here’s how you can steal her look for under ₹20K

Kareena opted for a beautiful beige kurta set crafted from traditional chanderi fabric, radiating grace. The kurta featured a split crew neckline adorned with intricate silver zari embroidery. The standout detail, however, was the organza scallop overlays on the sleeves and hemline, delicately embellished with tiny shells for a unique, artisanal charm.

Kareena Kapoor is a total fashionista who knows how to turn heads no matter the occasion. Whether she’s draped in a stunning saree or rocking a glamorous mini dress , she has a way of making every outfit a statement. Her latest appearance at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 in Mumbai was no exception, as the 45-year-old looked absolutely radiant in a pristine white ethnic suit. Let’s break down her look and take some fashion inspiration from the diva. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit at 58 glows in regal green saree worth ₹1.4 lakh that deserves a spot on every wedding guest’s moodboard )

She paired the kurta with a matching scallop-edged dupatta and a farshi to complete the ensemble, creating a look that was both timeless and contemporary.

How much her outfit cost If you loved Kareena’s stunning outfit and want to bring a touch of her elegance to your wardrobe, here are all the details. The beige kurta set is from the brand Seeaash and is priced at ₹18,500.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena elevated her elegant kurta set with a pair of diamond earrings featuring red rubies from Mahesh Notandass, complemented by a delicate diamond ring and sleek high heels, completing her look.

Her makeup was glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a touch of glittery nude lipstick. With her silky, blow-dried hair styled in a side-parted, loose look, she appeared absolutely stunning.