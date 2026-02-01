Madhuri Dixit at 58 glows in regal green saree worth ₹1.4 lakh that deserves a spot on every wedding guest’s moodboard

In the post, she can be seen striking graceful poses in a bright green saree.Her six yards came in a rich bottle green shade and was crafted from luxurious silk fabric, lending the look a regal appeal. The saree featured intricate golden hand embroidery in zardozi along the borders, adding just the right amount of glamour.

On January 31, Madhuri took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures, accompanied by the caption, “Piya tose naina laage re (Song by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1965 film Guide).”

Madhuri Dixit’s love for ethnic wear is well known, and at 58, the actor continues to serve stunning style moments with effortless grace. Her recent appearance was no exception as she stepped out in a beautiful green saree that instantly made heads turn. With the wedding season in full swing, Madhuri’s elegant look offers the perfect opportunity to decode her outfit and take some timeless fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit gives her chocolate brown blazer a modern twist, swaps pants for a matching maxi skirt. See pics )

Madhuri draped the saree in a classic, traditional style, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder, which further enhanced the elegance of the ensemble. She paired the saree with a heavily embroidered blouse in a matching hue, amplifying the sparkle and making the look perfect for wedding-season celebrations.

How much her saree cost If you loved Madhuri’s outfit and wish to add it to your saree wardrobe, we’ve got all the details. Her elegant green saree is from the label Jayanti Reddy and comes with a price tag of ₹1,39,900.

She accessorised her look with a pair of jhumka earrings featuring green emeralds, a kundan-studded bangle on one wrist and a stylish watch on the other.

For makeup, Madhuri opted for a bold glam look with shimmery, smoky eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter and a striking shade of red lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle partition, perfectly rounding off her glamorous look.