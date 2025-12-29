Madhuri Dixit gives her chocolate brown blazer a modern twist, swaps pants for a matching maxi skirt. See pics

Madhuri Dixit is definitely one of those actors who seems to be ageing in reverse. The 58-year-old star continues to prove that her fashion game is as strong as ever, often giving fans glimpses of her stylish wardrobe on Instagram. From elegant sarees to chic dresses, she can pull off anything with finesse. Her latest look is no exception, as she puts a stylish twist on a classic pantsuit. Let’s decode her outfit and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines bright in sparkling pearls and diamond jewels, rocks beautiful lavender saree. See pics, video ) Madhuri Dixit stuns in chic co-ord set with playful leopard-print twist. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit rocks stylish brown co-ord set

On December 29, Madhuri treated her fans to a delightful surprise, sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram with the caption, “A little light, a lot of heart.” In the post, she can be seen rocking a chic chocolate-brown co-ord set while striking effortlessly sultry poses.

For her look, Madhuri chose a stylish co-ord set from the brand Sage by Mala. The ensemble features a brown-toned fitted blazer with a double collar, notch lapel, and neatly folded sleeves, perfectly tailored to highlight her chic silhouette.

Ditching the usual pants, she paired the blazer with a matching long maxi skirt, creating a sleek, monotone effect. Adding a playful twist, a leopard-print top peeks out from beneath the blazer, injecting a subtle touch of contrast and personality to the outfit.

How she styled her look

Assisted by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Madhuri accessorised her ensemble with a pair of chic golden earrings, multiple rings adorning her fingers, and finished the look with black Chelsea boots for a touch of edgy sophistication.

With the help of celebrity makeup artist Ritika Turakhia, Madhuri got dolled up in smoky eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a brown-toned lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls, with a section pinned back, perfectly rounding off her elegant and contemporary look.