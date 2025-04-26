Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shares what’s better: Plant protein or whey protein?

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who often shares health-related posts on Instagram and videos on his YouTube channel. In an Instagram video posted on April 23, he explains the key differences between plant protein and whey protein, offering guidance on which one is better for your health. (Also read: Dr Shriram Nene shares if cardio is better than strength training and which one to choose for max output ) Whey or plant protein? Dr. Nene offers insight for fitness enthusiasts.(Instagram)

Difference between plant protein and whey protein

In the caption, he wrote, “Personally, I stick to plant protein since I'm lactose intolerant. It works well for my body and supports my fitness goals. But when it comes to protein, there's no one-size-fits-all. Always check what works best for you—your body knows best. Listen to it. Fuel it right.”

In the video, Dr. Nene breaks down the differences between whey and plant protein, saying, "In the case of whey, it absorbs faster. But for people who are lactose intolerant like me, it may cause bloating and other issues because even if they ultra-refine it, some components of the milk from which the whey is derived might still be present."

He also shares his thoughts on plant protein, explaining, "Plant protein can fit most vegan diets and can be mixed into meals. Whey, on the other hand, is ideal for quick post-workout recovery because it absorbs faster."

What's the right choice?

According to Dr. Nene, "If you are lactose intolerant or vegan, plant protein may be the best. But, if you're aiming for fast muscle recovery and you're neither vegan nor lactose intolerant, whey protein is the better option since it absorbs quicker."

He wraps it up by adding, "In general, though, keep in mind that there's no one-size-fits-all. Whether it's whey or plant protein, the best one is the one you're actually going to use. So try them both and see what works for you."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.