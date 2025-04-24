Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals he lost 18 kg, 16% body fat by making these changes

Dr Shriram Nene, MD, cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon, and a healthcare innovator, who is married to actor Madhuri Dixit, recently talked about going on a transformation journey after realising the impact of lifestyle diseases on our health. The health expert revealed that he lost weight, dropped his body fat and made changes to improve his lifestyle. Dr Shriram Nene, who is married to Madhuri Dixit, revealed how he lost weight and body fat percentage.

Also Read | Do you know about summertime superfood Gond Katira? Nutritionist reveals its many benefits, how to consume it

In an interview with INKTalks, Dr Nene reflected upon the power of one person to make a difference in the life of many. He also talked about investing in yourself, optimising our health, and making lifestyle changes.

'I went vegan and stopped drinking'

During the conversation, Dr Nene revealed that he decided to go on a transformation journey after witnessing how lifestyle-acquired diseases were consuming people. It all started when, in February, during regular checkups, the health expert found all the numbers were up. “They asked me how you're going to lead if you can't follow. I changed it around…about 9 or 10 months ago, I switched it up. I went vegan; I stopped drinking,” he revealed.

'I dropped 18 kilos…'

At first, Dr Nene went through all kinds of transformations and tested them by becoming his own guinea pig. He also tested the same on his patients. He revealed, “I was able to redefine many of the lifestyle diseases. My dad has been a diabetic for 55 years, and we were able to take him off meds. He was 81 when we started that experiment; he is 86 now and doing very well.”

When the transformations and lifestyle changes were successful on his father, Dr Nene decided to apply them to himself. “I did it. Along the way, we dropped 18 kilos. We went down to 16 percent body fat…So far, we have been pretty successful. Our goal is that by my next birthday, I am trying to get down to 12 to 15 percent body fat, as I am shooting for a magazine,” he revealed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.