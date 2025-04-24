Do you know about summertime superfood Gond Katira? Nutritionist reveals its many benefits, how to consume it

If you are on social media, you must have seen several health gurus and influencers suggesting consuming gond katira in the summers. But why is this crystalline herb, acquired from the sap of the plant Locoweed (Astragalus gummifer shrubs), good for your health? Here's why you should be eating gond katira this summer. (Shutterstock)

Gond katira, or Tragacanth gum, is valued for its natural cooling and health-benefiting properties. In a post shared by Deepsikha Jain on Instagram on April 22, the nutritionist listed its various benefits. She said, “These diamond crystals are so good for health. Gond katira is a summer superfood which can help you stay hydrated and also maintain good bone density! Soak it prior to and then add in any fluids of your choice.”

Benefits of gond katira

In the clip, Deepsikha points out that eating gond katira can make your bones strong and reduce any digestive or acidity issues. Listing the many benefits of the crystals, the nutritionist said:

Gond katira is very good for your bones because it is very rich in calcium.

It also has loads of fibre, which can give you relief from digestive issues, acidity, and gastric problems.

Gond katira has a lot of water-holding capacity, which can keep you hydrated in the summer.

How to consume gond katira?

According to the nutritionist, everyone should consume gond katira in the summer. You can drink it by adding any fluid, such as buttermilk or water. “All you need to do is take a little bit of gond katira and soak it in water for 3-4 hours,” she added.

Apart from gond katira, basil seeds or sabja are also known for their cooling and digestive properties. According to a dietitian, if you ate sabja seeds for 7 days, it could improve your health. Here's all you need to know about its benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.