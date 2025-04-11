Dietitian reveals what could happen if you drink sabja seed water for 7 days: Glowing skin to heat stroke protection

Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are a superfood that has become quite popular among those trying to be healthy. These seeds pack nutrition and can be beneficial for your gut health. The best way to have them is after soaking the seeds. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you had soaked sabja seeds for seven days? Know the changes you will notice after drinking sabja seed water for 7 days. (Shutterstock)

In a video - titled ‘What happens when you eat sabja?’ - shared on April 2 on Instagram, dietitian Shweta J Panchal, MSc clinical nutrition, talked about the benefits of drinking sabja seed water for 7 days.

What would happen if you drank sabja seed water for 7 days

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “Wondering what happens when you drink Sabja Seed water for 7 days? I’ve got the answers! From glowing skin to improved digestion, Sabja seeds are packed with benefits that can take your health game to the next level.” She broke down all the changes you might notice after incorporating sabja seeds into your routine for just one week.

Apart from glowing skin and improved digestion, here are some other changes you will notice, per the dietitian:

1. If you have constipation, acidity, reflux or any other gut health-related issues, they will all start getting fixed.

2. If you are going through menopause and are fed up from hot flashes, which get aggravated in the summer, adding sabja seeds into your diet will give you some relief.

3. It will protect you from heat stroke because it is very cooling in nature.

4. It also helps in managing diabetes and blood sugar regulation and aids weight management, too.

Nutritional value

Recently, in a video shared on Instagram by Mansi Padechia, PCOS dietician and nutritionist, revealed the nutritional value sabja seeds pack in. Per Mansi, sabja seeds relieve constipation, are a body coolant, act as a diuretic, and should be consumed after soaking. Additionally, 20 gm of sabja seeds offer 2 gm protein, 7 gm fibre, and 7 gm carbs. Learn more about sabja seeds and how they are different from chia seeds here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.