Ayurveda expert on amazing benefits of sabja seeds; how to eat, who should avoid

Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds make for a wonderful superfood that health-conscious people cannot afford to ignore. The nutrient-dense black seeds are slightly hard and this is the reason they are consumed after soaking. High on fibre and protein, they promote satiety, help with weight loss, keep sugar levels in check, and also your digestive health in good shape. (Also read: Boost immunity against XE variant with these summer foods)

Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talked about all the amazing benefits of these tiny seeds that look like chia seeds.

"Sabja seeds are rich in protein, essential fats and carbs. They have more protein content than chia seeds and no calories making them the Asian super food. Tukmaria seeds have high fiber & mucilage, which helps in lowering constipation by promoting bowel movement, induce satiety, is diuretic (wonderful for UTI), detoxify kidneys and helps in weight loss by slow conversion of starch into blood sugar," says Dr Bhavsar.

Explaining the Ayurvedic qualities of Sabja seeds or Takmariya, Dr Bhavsar says they are madhur (sweet) in taste (rasa) and vipaka (post digestive effect). She says they are cooling in potency (shita virya) and Vata-pitts shamaka which makes them perfect summer essential.

Here are all the benefits of sabja seeds:

- Sabja seeds are appetite suppressant and promote feeling of satiety. This is the reason it is a good choice for those aiming to lose weight.

- Sabja seeds help control blood sugar levels as it slows down metabolism and digested slowly preventing spikes in blood sugar levels.

- Sabja seeds are rich in fibre and helps relieve constipation.

- Sweet basil seeds also helps in treating acidity and heartburn.

- They are also good for your skin and hair.

- Sabja seeds are diuretic and extremely helpful in UTI.

- They reduce estrogen levels, so they are best for women with excess bleeding issues during periods.

How to eat sabja seeds

Dr Bhavsar suggests you to soak 1-2 teaspoons of sabja seeds in water overnight or soak them at least 20 minutes before consuming and drink the preparation every day.

She however cautions children and pregnant women against having sabja seeds. The Ayurveda expert says that young kids could choke on these seeds if they are not mixed well with water. In case of pregnant women, she says, the seeds are known to lower down the levels of estrogen in the body and it is best to consult the doctor in case expecting mothers plan to include sabja seeds to the diet.

