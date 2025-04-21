Lost weight but still have belly fat? Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why it happens

Are you surprised that you have lost weight, but your belly is not going down? Often in weight loss, this is a concern that many people face that even when they lose fat from the rest of the body, they find it difficult to shed the fat from their bellies. Also read | Doctor shares 8 easy fat loss tips to shed kilos without extreme dieting: From portion control to smart workouts Nutritionist Amaka shared five reasons why belly fat stays back even after weight loss.(Shutterstock)

On April 20, Nutritionist Amaka shared a post on her Instagram profile addressing this issue, and wrote, “You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you noticed you’re barely losing belly fat?” Amaka shared five reasons why that happens:

High cortisol levels:

When you're stressed all the time, your body produces a hormone called cortisol, and that hormone stores fat, especially around your belly. So even if you're eating less, stress can stop your belly from going down.

No strength or core exercises:

If you're only doing cardio and not lifting weights or doing core workouts, your muscles aren't getting stronger. You might lose weight, but your belly stays soft and visible because you're not toning your midsection.

Too many cheat days:

Having cheat meals too often can slow down your progress. You may think it’s just once in a while, but if you’re constantly eating high-calorie foods, it can lead to fat gain, especially in the belly. It is essential to know when to stop and manage the cravings before giving into it.

Poor sleep or no rest:

When you don’t get enough quality sleep, your hormones get messed up, your cravings go up, and your metabolism slows down. That leads to stubborn belly fat no matter how hard you work.

You’re impatient:

Belly fat is usually the last to go, and many people give up too soon. You may be doing the right things, but if you stop too early, you won't see results. Belly fat takes time, consistency, and patience, so trust the process.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.