Kareena Kapoor celebrates Dhanteras with family in gorgeous powder blue lehenga; find out how much it costs

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Dhanteras in style with her family, including Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. While everyone looked stunning in their ethnic ensembles, it was Kareena who truly stole the spotlight with her effortlessly elegant outfit. Let's decode her look and pick some key fashion takeaways for your festive wardrobe. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels full-on ‘begum energy’ in Sabyasachi leopard saree, serves fashion goals for festive season ) Kareena Kapoor stuns in regal powder blue lehenga for Dhanteras celebration. (Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Kareena Kapoor rocks stunning blue lehenga

Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of the family gathering on Instagram with the caption, "Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras !!" In the post, Kareena can be seen looking every bit like a royal queen in a stunning powder blue lehenga.

Her outfit features luxurious silk fabric with a deep V-neck blouse adorned with intricate gota patti embroidery and bootas on the hem, sides, and sleeves, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The red piping adds a subtle contrast, while the blouse's embroidery highlights a dedication to traditional artistry and the celebration of heritage. She paired the blouse with a matching flared lehenga skirt featuring bold, heavy borders on the hemline.

Kareena completed her look with a dupatta featuring jaal work with golden sitara and cut dana scattered across the fabric. The delicate shimmer of the sitaras and cut dana, combined with intricate jaal patterns, elevates the elegance of the outfit. Laces on all four sides provide the perfect finishing touch, making the ensemble a true festive showstopper.

How much does her outfit cost

If you love Kareena's ensemble and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her outfit is from the brand Palash and is priced at ₹70,800.

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden statement jhumka earrings, blue bangles adorning her wrists, and delicate rings on her fingers. Her makeup was equally glamorous, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a subtle nude lipstick. With her tresses neatly tied in a bun, Kareena perfectly completed her regal festive look.