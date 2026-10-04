Yami Gautam urges no alteration or enhancement of her photos using AI: ‘Should not be done’

Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Actor Yami Gautam , who recently won the National Award for Best Actress, has made a special request to the media via social media. On Sunday, the actor took to her X account to urge the media to refrain from using AI to alter or enhance her public appearance photos.

Concerns about AI-generated content Yami's request comes amid growing concerns over AI-generated content of celebrities. Last week, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms to take down objectionable content featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including AI-generated deepfakes, fake pornography, merchandise and advertisements that allegedly used her name, image, likeness and other aspects of her identity without permission.

Meanwhile, the circulation of a manipulated, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle raised eyebrows on social media. The song is from the film Devara Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, Jr NTR issued a strongly worded statement as a response to the online circulation of the morphed video of the song.

The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in a sexually explicit manner. Chiranjeevi condemned the misuse of AI and urged the entire Telugu film fraternity to unite in this matter. "This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse," he stated.