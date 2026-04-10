Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani meet underprivileged kids on his birthday: See her simple orange outfit, no-makeup look

The video shows Anant and Radhika being showered with rose petals during his birthday celebrations, as Radhika kissed him on the cheeks and hugged him lovingly from the side. The clip is posted with a caption: “His birthday, her love. The way Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani - pure love in its most beautiful form.”

Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has captured people’s hearts: an intimate celebration with his wife, Radhika Merchant , and a few other loved ones. A fan page shared the video on Instagram on April 10.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant serves glamour as she twins with Anant Ambani in a black dress, diamond jewels for a party

Anant Ambani is celebrating his birthday on April 10. The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani turned 31. Social media is being flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities.

Another video showed the couple meeting underprivileged children. They were accompanied by Anant's friends and staff. The video shows Anant interacting with the children, holding a small child in his arms, and also posing for pictures with them. “Anant Ambani celebrates his special day by sharing happiness with underprivileged children, joined by Radhika,” the video was captioned.

What did Radhika Merchant wear? Radhika chose a simple orange attire for the celebrations. The traditional kurta set is made from silk and features a kurta with delicate golden embroidery, quarter-length sleeves, a split Mandarin collar, a relaxed silhouette, and side slits.

She wore the kurta with matching flared pants and an organza dupatta, decked with golden gota patti embroidery and brocade work, which she elegantly draped over her shoulders. A pair of golden heels, minimal diamond earrings, and diamond-encrusted bangles rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Radhika opted for a barely-there, no-makeup makeup look, featuring a dewy base, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy pink lip shade. Lastly, she let her silky-black hair loose, literally, with the ensemble and styled it in a centre parting, giving a finishing touch with a red bindi.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.