Radhika Merchant shines in minimal ethnic look as she visits temple with Anant Ambani
Radhika Merchant proves simplicity is classy once again as she opts for a simple suit look for her temple visit with Anant Ambani.
Radhika Merchant was spotted alongside Anant Ambani on Sunday during a visit to Krishna Kali Mandir. The couple's outing was captured and shared by the fan page Ambani Update on Instagram on April 5. In the videos, they were seen relaxed and cheerful, warmly greeting everyone, and distributing sweets and gifts. The couple chose simple outfits for the day. Let's take a closer look.
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More about the outfits
While the Ambani family is often synonymous with luxurious outfits featuring ornate detailing and intricate embellishments, they are equally known for occasionally opting for a simple, classic look that exudes a quiet elegance. For her temple visit, Radhika chose a vibrant pink-yellow suit, paired with a sheer light blue dupatta. She accessorised the ensemble with delicate diamond earrings, adding just the right touch of subtle glimmer that caught the light beautifully. Her hair was left open, cascading down, giving her a relaxed and graceful look. Anant opted for a blue ensemble.
Take cues from Radhika's look, where simplicity speaks volumes. It also reminds us that vibrant hues like vibrant pink and yellow shades are perfect for festive occasions. Lastly, minimal but impactful accessories elevate the outfit. The silhouette she carried is also flowy, emphasising that breathable materials make your time comfortable at social gatherings.
More about the couple
Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.
Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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