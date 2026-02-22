Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani steal spotlight at friend’s baraat with lively dance. Watch

In the video, the couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they celebrated their friend’s special day. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, they blended effortlessly into the crowd, dancing enthusiastically to the lively beats.

The clip, shared by an Ambani fan page, shows the duo joining fellow baratis, smiling and matching steps amid the festive atmosphere. The caption of the post read, "Anant & Radhika Ambani dancing at their friend’s baraat while Mika Singh performs live."

A recent video of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani has captured the internet’s attention, showing the couple dancing joyfully at a friend’s baraat while singer Mika Singh performed live.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story The love story of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, has long fascinated the public.

Childhood friends, the couple first sparked widespread interest in 2018 when a photograph of them together went viral. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, culminating in their grand wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Grand celebrations before the big day Before tying the knot, Anant and Radhika hosted two lavish pre wedding festivities. The first was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, drawing a star studded guest list that included global figures such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The second celebration was a four day Mediterranean cruise beginning in Palermo, Italy. The event featured performances by several renowned artists, including Katy Perry, adding an international flair to the festivities.

Their wedding celebrations commenced in early July 2024 and concluded with the traditional Mangal Utsav ceremony on July 14.