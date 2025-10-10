Indian couple gets rare photo with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland

A content creator’s post about meeting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland surprised social media users. She also shared a video which contains a picture of her and her husband with the Ambani couple. Snippets from a video by a content creator who met Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram/@mostly_drama)

“Getting Rich Vibes,” digital creator Priyanka Mehta wrote while posting a video. The footage opens with a text that reads, “You won’t believe who we met in Switzerland.”

The video shows Anant Ambani holding Radhika Merchant’s hand while standing on the side of a road. A text insert on the video reads, “Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.” The video ends with a picture of the content creator and her husband with the Ambanis.

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “Anant and Radhika are so cute.” Another posted, “Such a nice photo.” A third expressed, “Only rich vibes.” A fourth wrote, “You are so lucky.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story:

The love story of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, has never failed to warm people’s hearts.

The couple, who are childhood friends, first created a buzz among fans when a picture of them went viral in 2018. They finally tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Prior to their wedding, they hosted two pre-wedding festivities. The first one took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and had a star-studded guest list. Among the dignitaries who attended the event were Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The second pre-wedding event was a four-day-long Mediterranean cruise from Palermo, Italy. This event featured performances by several renowned artists, including Katy Perry.

The couple’s wedding festivities started in early July 2024 and ended with Mangal Utsav on July 14.