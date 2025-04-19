Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sweet moment at IPL: Video of romantic vibe steals hearts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted attending a Mumbai Indians (MI) match in the ongoing IPL. Though the couple was photographed throughout their stay in the stadium, one particular moment touched the hearts of the fans. It shows them sharing a sweet, romantic moment. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2024. (File Photo/Screengrab)

“Anant Radhika romantic moment between match,” an Instagram page posted while sharing the video. In the clip, Radhika is wearing an MI jersey and jeans. Anant Ambani is spotted wearing a blue-coloured attire. Throughout the video, the couple giggles and laughs while speaking with each other.

Take a look:

The video received varied comments from social media users. While some wrote how much they love the couple, others wished them good luck for their future. A few further reacted using heart emoticons.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant love story:

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, have reportedly been friends since childhood and have been part of the same social circle since a young age.

Big fat Indian wedding:

The couple tied the knot in July 2024 amid the presence of family, friends, and guests in a star-studded wedding. However, their pre-wedding parties started in March 2024, which included performances from world-renowned artists like Rihanna. The second pre-wedding event involved a four-day European cruise aboard a luxury chartered ship. The cruise also featured a performance by Katy Perry.

On July 2, the couple staged a mass wedding, also known as “Samuh Vivah,” and completed their own Haldi ceremony a few days later on July 8. The celebrations didn’t end with their wedding on July 12, as the next day, the family hosted the “Shubh Ashirwad,” which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. The mammoth festivities concluded with a grand reception on July 14.