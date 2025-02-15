Woman records Mukesh Ambani and family taking holy dip at Mahakumbh metres away from her: ‘They’re definitely blessed’

Four generations of the Ambani family recently visited the Mahakumbh Mela to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam - the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. A woman visiting the religious gathering, touted as the largest in the world, captured a video of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Sangam, just a few meters from her. Stills from a video showing Mukesh Ambani and his family, captured by a woman at Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@shivohamyog_retreat)

“Life is so unexpected never in my dreams I would have thought to see Ambani's doing Kumbh Mela Yatra right next to me, no matter what they're something they're definitely blessed and I love the fact that they're God loving humans,” Poonam Solanki wrote.

“I was happier to know that they must've chosen the right muhurat and pre planned the kumbha dip and I knew nothing and walked in when the divine had decided for me to be present here, this made me feel very special,” she added.

The clip shows Mukesh Ambani and his family performing a ritual with fruits, one of which the woman later picks from the water. Following this, she jokes about being rich like the Ambanis now that she has the fruit. Though her video was generally appreciated, her joke attracted some criticism from some people. The woman also addressed the matter in her post’s caption.

“I felt very blessed and very divinely connected, the last clip was the sarcastic jokes that we were making about becoming like Ambani's as we got their energy and the apples they offered as prashad came to us floating at Sangam Triveni ghat, he bowed and wished people standing around saying Har Har Mahadev,” she posted.

Take a look at the video:

Mukesh Ambani visited Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. Akash and Shloka’s kids, Prithvi and Veda, also accompanied them.

Furthermore, Mukesh Ambani’s sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, his mother-in-law Purnimaben Dalal, and his sister-in-law Mamthaben Dalal accompanied the family.