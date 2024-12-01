Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted holding hands after Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the son and daughter-in-law of India’s billionaire power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, were seen holding hands as they left the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai after attending the highly anticipated Dua Lipa concert. A large security entourage accompanied them, ensuring their safety and privacy. In Mumbai, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant spotted holding hands after Dua Lipa concert. (Instagram/varindertchawla)

Watch the clip here:

A star-studded event at Mumbai’s BKC

Dua Lipa, the Grammy-winning pop singer, headlined the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert, held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The event featured performances from an array of talented artists, including Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, adding to the star power of the evening. The concert, which supports Zomato’s Feeding India initiative, attracted a star-studded crowd, with many high-profile figures attending to show their support.

Dua Lipa’s return to Mumbai

Dua Lipa, 29, had arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, where she was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, at Veronica's, a popular restaurant in Bandra. During her visit, she expressed her appreciation for India’s warmth, saying, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people," she shared with Variety.

Lipa’s last performance in India was back in 2019, and she also visited Delhi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan with her family during a vacation last December.

Zomato CEO calls out ‘Freeloaders’

In a separate note, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had earlier called out those seeking free tickets to the event. He urged individuals to support the cause by purchasing tickets, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “No special favours – even for me. I just paid for my tickets on the @zomato app for the Feeding India concert. Please buy yours too and support the cause.”