Radhika Merchant serves glamour as she twins with Anant Ambani in a black dress, diamond jewels for a party
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attended Mishka Kamboj's birthday, twinning in all-black outfits. Radhika wore a stunning black dress with elegant jewels.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, attended Aksha Kamboj and Mohit Kamboj's daughter, Mishka Kamboj's, birthday celebration in Mumbai on March 28. The paparazzi clicked Anant and Radhika as they exited the star-studded celebrations.
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For the occasion, the couple twinned in all-black ensembles. While Radhika chose a black midi-length dress with statement accessories, Anant complemented her in a black shirt and trousers. Let's decode their ensembles.
What did Radhika Merchant wear for the night out
Looking back at Radhika Merchant's incredible sartorial moments – from wearing a heavily embroidered Dolce & Gabbana corset to her wedding to picking a vintage Dior dress for attending an event – she is undoubtedly one of India's best-dressed women today. She proved the same as she attended Mishka Kamboj's birthday last night.
She picked a black dress to match with her husband, Anant Ambani's all-black attire. The dress features broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a fitted bodice, a cinched waistline, a multi-layered tulle skirt that adds a dreamy touch to the all-black ensemble, and a midi hem length.
Radhika accessorised the ensemble with statement accessories, including a stylish black strap watch, black pumps, a stunning ring adorned with a pear-cut diamond centrestone, dangling earrings adorned with diamonds and turquoise, and a gorgeous diamond necklace for a finishing touch.
For her tresses, Radhika styled her locks in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo. Lastly, for the glam, she went with darkened brows, winged eyeliner, muted eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lips, and beaming highlighter.
Anant Ambani complements his wife
Anant, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit, featuring a black silk shirt with front button closures, a red collar, matching cuffs, and a breast pocket. He completed the ensemble with matching black trousers, red shoes, and a luxurious watch.
About Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.
Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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