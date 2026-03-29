Radhika Merchant serves glamour as she twins with Anant Ambani in a black dress, diamond jewels for a party

Looking back at Radhika Merchant 's incredible sartorial moments – from wearing a heavily embroidered Dolce & Gabbana corset to her wedding to picking a vintage Dior dress for attending an event – she is undoubtedly one of India's best-dressed women today. She proved the same as she attended Mishka Kamboj's birthday last night.

For the occasion, the couple twinned in all-black ensembles. While Radhika chose a black midi-length dress with statement accessories, Anant complemented her in a black shirt and trousers. Let's decode their ensembles.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani , and his wife, Radhika Merchant, attended Aksha Kamboj and Mohit Kamboj's daughter, Mishka Kamboj's, birthday celebration in Mumbai on March 28. The paparazzi clicked Anant and Radhika as they exited the star-studded celebrations.

She picked a black dress to match with her husband, Anant Ambani's all-black attire. The dress features broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a fitted bodice, a cinched waistline, a multi-layered tulle skirt that adds a dreamy touch to the all-black ensemble, and a midi hem length.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with statement accessories, including a stylish black strap watch, black pumps, a stunning ring adorned with a pear-cut diamond centrestone, dangling earrings adorned with diamonds and turquoise, and a gorgeous diamond necklace for a finishing touch.

For her tresses, Radhika styled her locks in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo. Lastly, for the glam, she went with darkened brows, winged eyeliner, muted eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lips, and beaming highlighter.

Anant Ambani complements his wife Anant, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit, featuring a black silk shirt with front button closures, a red collar, matching cuffs, and a breast pocket. He completed the ensemble with matching black trousers, red shoes, and a luxurious watch.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.