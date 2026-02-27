Radhika Merchant looks smart in a simple black outfit and no-makeup look for a business trip with her father

Radhika Merchant recently flew to Paithan in Mudhalwadi, Maharashtra, with her father, Viren Merchant, to attend to some business projects. A video of the youngest bahu of the Ambani family arriving in the city on a chartered helicopter was shared by a fan page. It also shows her receiving flowers to welcome her. Radhika Merchant takes a business trip with her father.

The video was shared on Instagram on February 26. Ditching her designer looks, which have cemented her as a fashionista, Radhika opted for a simple business casual attire for the visit. Let's decode her look: