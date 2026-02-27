Radhika Merchant looks smart in a simple black outfit and no-makeup look for a business trip with her father
For a recent work trip with her father, Radhika Merchant wore a simple business casual attire styled with a no-makeup look. Let's decode it.
Radhika Merchant recently flew to Paithan in Mudhalwadi, Maharashtra, with her father, Viren Merchant, to attend to some business projects. A video of the youngest bahu of the Ambani family arriving in the city on a chartered helicopter was shared by a fan page. It also shows her receiving flowers to welcome her.
Also Read | Radhika Merchant turns into a beautiful bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga for her friend's wedding in Jamnagar: Watch
The video was shared on Instagram on February 26. Ditching her designer looks, which have cemented her as a fashionista, Radhika opted for a simple business casual attire for the visit. Let's decode her look:
Radhika Merchant's business casual look
Radhika Merchant slipped into an all-black ensemble for the work trip with her father. She chose a chic blouse and high-waisted pants from her personal collection. The top features a polka dot print, a knotted scarf-style collar, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, front button closures, a drop shoulder design, and a relaxed silhouette.
Radhika styled the top by tucking it neatly into her pants to add structure to her business-casual look. The bottoms feature a high-rise waist, a straight-leg silhouette with a snug fit, and an ankle-length hem. She styled the look with blue sneakers, her hair slicked back in a ponytail, and a minimal, no-makeup makeup look.
Ambani family celebrates Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's union
Meanwhile, recently, the Ambani family, along with Sachin Tendulkar's family, gathered in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's union. A video showed both families gathered in the same place where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot.
The video showed Radhika applying a tilak to everyone's forehead during a puja ceremony. For the occasion, she wore a stunning red designer suit from her personal wardrobe, showcasing intricate Indian craftsmanship. The ensemble features a kurta decked in golden embroidery, sequin work, flared full-length sleeves, side slits, a round neckline, and a relaxed silhouette.
Radhika paired it with flared palazzo pants and an organza dupatta adorned with gota patti work, sequin embroidery, and a broad golden border decked with shimmering tassels. She rounded off the look with statement earrings and bangles.
About Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.