Nita Ambani wows in purple saree, diamond jewels in clip of Sachin Tendulkar son Arjun's wedding celebration in Jamnagar

In a video widely shared on social media, the Ambani family is seen celebrating the special occasion with the Tendulkars. The clip features Nita Ambani giving a speech in honour of Arjun and Saaniya , Radhika Merchant applying a tilak on everyone's head, and the two families attending a puja ceremony. The video also showed snippets of Sachin Tendulkar's speech, thanking Nita and Mukesh for their hospitality and expressing pride in his son for beginning a new journey.

The Tendulkar family kickstarted the celebrations with a grand puja at the same place where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their vows. The ceremony was attended by Saaniya's family, Nita Ambani , Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant.

Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar , visited Jamnagar recently to celebrate the beginning of his son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding festivities with the Ambani family. Arjun will soon be tying the knot with his girlfriend, Saaniya Chandok.

What did Nita Ambani wear For the occasion, Nita Ambani pulled exquisite diamond jewels and a luxurious embroidered saree from her personal collection. The purple drape features intricate pattern work, gold patchwork embroidery, and a broad border decked with gold gota patti work, jaali embroidery, sequin embroidery, and intricate floral work, showing off the beautiful craftsmanship that went into creating the six yards.

Nita wore the saree in traditional style, with a neatly pleated front and the pallu draped on her shoulder, falling elegantly to a floor-sweeping length to show off the intricate design.

For her jewels, this time, the Reliance Foundation chairperson opted for polki diamond pieces from her personal collection. She picked a luxurious necklace with cut-out pieces shaped like flowers, each adorned with impressive diamonds. She matched the necklace with massive diamond earrings, stacked bangles, a statement ring, and kadhas.

For the hairdo, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves. As for the glam, she opted for darkened, on-point brows, muted smoky eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy mauve-pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, for the celebrations, the groom and bride-to-be looked lovely in stylish traditional outfits. Arjun looked sharp in a navy blue, heavily embroidered sherwani set featuring a sequinned jacket, a matching simple kurta, and churidar pants, while Saaniya complemented him in an ivory lehenga set adorned with shimmering crystals and beaded tassel embroidery.