Radhika Merchant turns into a beautiful bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga for her friend's wedding in Jamnagar: Watch

For the wedding, Radhika slipped into a gorgeous rani pink silk lehenga set, beautifully accented with golden brocade embroidery. The ensemble features a blouse with an embroidered border, a wide U-neckline, a cropped hem, and a backless design. She wore it with a matching, voluminous lehenga and a dupatta adorned with shell tassels on the borders.

Now, a new video from the wedding shows Radhika fulfilling her bridesmaid duties. The clip shows Radhika , dressed in a pink lehenga set, walking down the aisle before the bride enters the wedding venue. Let's decode the traditional, wedding-guest-ready outfit the choti bahu of the Ambani family wore to the wedding:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attended the high-profile wedding of their friends Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel, two business scions from Gujarat, in Jamnagar. Pictures and videos of the couple having a blast during the wedding festivities were shared online.

Another video of Anant and Radhika during their friend's baraat showed the couple dancing and having a blast as Mika Singh performed live. For the occasion, Anant wore a traditional, navy blue brocade-embroidered sherwani, styled with aviator sunglasses.

Talking about an Ambani family member's fashionable outfit would be quite incomplete without mentioning their jewellery. Known for her own exquisite collection, for her friend's wedding, Radhika wore a luxurious choker necklace, bracelets, earrings, and rings. With her tresses left loose, she rounded off the look with striking makeup.

Meanwhile, Radhika looked gorgeous in a simple yet stunning ivory ensemble. She wore a co-ord kurta and flared pants set decked in silver sequin work, delicate white thread embroidery, and tassel embellishments. She accessorised the ensemble with a dainty diamond pendant and matching earrings. Light makeup and hair tied in a half-updo rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel's wedding was in the news recently after videos surfaced claiming that Taylor Swift performed at the wedding. However, that is far from the truth. The performer whose videos were shared is, in fact, Ashley Leechin, a famous doppelganger of the Lover singer, who routinely ‘performs’ worldwide as a fake Taylor.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare, along with her parents.

She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. They tied the knot in 2024.