Alia Bhatt's BAFTA 2026 debut: Actor channels old Hollywood glamour in silver Gucci gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe

For her debut, the 32-year-old starlet channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet. Wearing a custom silver Gucci gown designed by Demna and wrapped in a white stole, Alia brought the glam to the awards night. Let's decode her look:

A good dress, her hair let loose, and Alia Bhatt is ready to take over the world. The Indian actor made her debut at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. She was there to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Styled by Hollywood celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has also worked with Priyanka Chopra in the past, Alia delivered pure red-carpet radiance at the BAFTAs. She stepped onto the red carpet in a custom, light-catching sequinned gown by Gucci. Let's decode her blingy BAFTA debut look.

A sculpted halter silhouette and a liquid silver shimmer, constructed with hundreds of silver sequin embellishments, add to the gown's soft femininity. The floor-length ensemble by Demna features a round halter neck, a sleeveless design, a sensual backless detail, cutouts on the sides that define her waist, a figure-sculpting fit, and a flowy skirt.