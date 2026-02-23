Alia Bhatt's BAFTA 2026 debut: Actor channels old Hollywood glamour in silver Gucci gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe
At the BAFTAs, Alia Bhatt showcased a glamorous look in a silver sequinned Gucci gown, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She presented the Best Film award.
A good dress, her hair let loose, and Alia Bhatt is ready to take over the world. The Indian actor made her debut at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. She was there to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.
For her debut, the 32-year-old starlet channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet. Wearing a custom silver Gucci gown designed by Demna and wrapped in a white stole, Alia brought the glam to the awards night. Let's decode her look:
Alia Bhatt's blingy debut at BAFTAs
Styled by Hollywood celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has also worked with Priyanka Chopra in the past, Alia delivered pure red-carpet radiance at the BAFTAs. She stepped onto the red carpet in a custom, light-catching sequinned gown by Gucci. Let's decode her blingy BAFTA debut look.
A sculpted halter silhouette and a liquid silver shimmer, constructed with hundreds of silver sequin embellishments, add to the gown's soft femininity. The floor-length ensemble by Demna features a round halter neck, a sleeveless design, a sensual backless detail, cutouts on the sides that define her waist, a figure-sculpting fit, and a flowy skirt.
The styling
The plush white fur stole adds to the iconic moment, which feels equal parts old Hollywood glamour and modern muse aesthetics. Alia draped the stole on her arms, completing the ensemble. She accessorised the ensemble with stilettos, a stunning statement ring, and dangling earrings adorned with stars.
With her luscious, straight locks left loose in a centre parting and the front strands framing her face, Alia added an extra dose of rose pink to her signature minimal makeup look. She went for feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, soft pink eye shadow that also lined her lower waterline, blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft contouring.
About Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is an award-winning actor who has worked in multiple films in Indian cinema, as well as in the 2023 Hollywood spy thriller Heart of Stone. She married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after dating him for a few years.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the work front, the couple will be seen together in the upcoming film Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, also starring Sharvari.
