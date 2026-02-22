Alia Bhatt calls daughter Raha Kapoor her 'true source of inspiration' as she makes her first BAFTAs appearance

For the event, Alia wore a silver sequinned gown and a cream coloured fur stole. Reacting to her pictures, a fan wrote on Instagram, "Outfit, Makeup, Everything...ate. She looks stunning, the makeup makes the body glow." A person said, "Sorry, but she just lacks the boom effect. She looks pretty, no doubt, but there is no star presence. Sorry, but that's the truth." A comment read, "For change, she actually looks stunning." "This is just not giving. It's definitely rushed," an Instagram user said.

Speaking on the red carpet, Alia said, "Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs, sometimes, I'm, like, 'Ok, that is life'."

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the 79th British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, where she will represent India as a presenter. This marks Alia's first BAFTAs appearance.

More about BAFTAs presenters, nominees The event marks the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one of the most celebrated honours in international cinema. The confirmed presenters include Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Sadie Sink, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Riz Ahmed and several others, according to an official release.

The nominations for the 2026 BAFTAs were announced in January. Michael B. Jordan's Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another are leading the race, followed by Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, secured 14 nominations- just two short of the record set by Gandhi- and is tied with films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King's Speech and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in terms of nods. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, follows closely with 13 nominations. The ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

All about Alia's new projects Alia's appearance at the BAFTAs adds to her list of international milestones, which include previous outings at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. Fans will see Alia with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.

Reportedly, Alia is also in talks with several other projects for 2027, including Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film, Chamunda. She will reportedly be part of Housewife, a relationship drama which is a project of Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.

Alia also features in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.