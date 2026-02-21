Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant rewrites fashion history in custom Chanel look, poses inside Antilia in unseen pics
Radhika Merchant delivers a masterclass in modern royalty, donning custom Chanel haute couture that pays homage to the house’s iconic Paris–Bombay legacy.
Radhika Merchant is an absolute fashionista who often dons some of the most exquisite haute couture pieces and luxurious jewels. She added yet another stunning chapter to her fashion diary with her latest appearance, proving once again that couture is not just about wearing a label, it’s about wearing history.
The Ambani family’s choti bahu (younger daughter-in-law) stepped out in a custom creation by Chanel that paid homage to one of the maison’s most iconic showcases, the legendary Chanel Paris-Bombay collection. (Also read: Radhika Merchant shines in Punjabi style crimson kurta as Anant Ambani complements her in royal look at friend’s wedding )
Rhea Kapoor's reveals story behind Radhika's look
Celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a series of gorgeous pictures of Radhika Merchant posing in an ivory-toned ensemble at Antilia. Alongside the images, she wrote, “For my beautiful Radhika Ambani, custom Chanel Haute Couture referencing their iconic Paris-Bombay Pre-Fall 2011, one of my favourite collections of all time.”
She further added, “This love affair between Paris and Bombay, Chanel and India has always lived through craft, through the hands of artisans, and through a shared respect for heritage and detail. And you can still feel it now.” Rhea continued, “And that’s how this story continues, through craft, through appreciation, and through a new generation who carries it forward with curiosity and respect.”
Decoding Radhika’s ivory Chanel look
Radhika’s look features an elegant ivory-toned couture ensemble that beautifully blends classic structure with soft femininity. The look was anchored by a satin-finish ivory dress featuring a fitted bodice adorned with statement buttons down the front. Its silhouette was tailored yet fluid, falling into a softly draped skirt that added graceful movement.
Layered over it was a long, textured tweed coat in a complementary neutral hue, worn open for a refined finish. Structured shoulders lent sharpness, while delicate chain detailing and subtle embellishments elevated the couture appeal.
How she styled her look
For this special fashion moment, Radhika embraced a seamless dialogue between Paris and Bombay. The custom creation featured South Sea pearl accents intricately woven into the tweed, while navratna buttons introduced symbolic richness through the craftsmanship of Amrapali Jewels.
She completed the look with custom couture shoes by Chanel and a hand-embroidered silk bag by Anamika Khanna. Nude pointed-toe pumps elongated her frame, while minimal jewellery ensured the focus remained on the craftsmanship and clean lines. With glam makeup and luscious long tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she looked effortlessly stunning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.