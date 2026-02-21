Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant rewrites fashion history in custom Chanel look, poses inside Antilia in unseen pics

Radhika Merchant is an absolute fashionista who often dons some of the most exquisite haute couture pieces and luxurious jewels. She added yet another stunning chapter to her fashion diary with her latest appearance, proving once again that couture is not just about wearing a label, it’s about wearing history. Radhika Merchant dazzled in a custom Chanel couture look that fuses Parisian and Indian influences. (Instagram)

The Ambani family’s choti bahu (younger daughter-in-law) stepped out in a custom creation by Chanel that paid homage to one of the maison’s most iconic showcases, the legendary Chanel Paris-Bombay collection. (Also read: Radhika Merchant shines in Punjabi style crimson kurta as Anant Ambani complements her in royal look at friend’s wedding )

Rhea Kapoor's reveals story behind Radhika's look Celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a series of gorgeous pictures of Radhika Merchant posing in an ivory-toned ensemble at Antilia. Alongside the images, she wrote, “For my beautiful Radhika Ambani, custom Chanel Haute Couture referencing their iconic Paris-Bombay Pre-Fall 2011, one of my favourite collections of all time.”

She further added, “This love affair between Paris and Bombay, Chanel and India has always lived through craft, through the hands of artisans, and through a shared respect for heritage and detail. And you can still feel it now.” Rhea continued, “And that’s how this story continues, through craft, through appreciation, and through a new generation who carries it forward with curiosity and respect.”