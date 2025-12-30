Radhika Ambani stuns in a gorgeous embellished bronze saree as the bridesmaid at her friend's wedding | Watch

The Ambani family’s youngest bahu has done it again! Renowned for her elegant yet statement-making fashion choices, Radhika Ambani consistently turns heads with her signature brand of refined maximalism - and this time was no different, as she attended a friend’s wedding draped in a stunning bronze six-yard saree that exuded timeless grace and sophisticated opulence. Watch Radhika Ambani steal the spotlight at her friend's wedding!(Instagram)

Radhika attended the celebration as a bridesmaid for her friend, arriving with her girl gang in tow - including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shauna Gautam - adding an extra dose of glamour and camaraderie to the festivities. Let's decode the looks!

Radhika Ambani’s stunning bronze saree

Draped by Neha Gohil, Radhika chose a rich, heavily embellished bronze saree that shimmered beautifully under the warm lights, lending her look an unmistakable festive glow. The fabric appeared to be a silk-blend with a lustrous, glossy finish that caught and reflected the light beautifully with every graceful movement.

The saree featured an all-over woven zari pattern, with zig-zag motifs running across the body and accentuated by heavy embellishments. Despite its rich, intricate detailing, the drape retained a sense of elegance, never tipping into the realm of excess.

The border was defined by heavily embellished golden accents that stood out against the rest of the drape, adding structure and visual depth, while the pallu was styled smoothly across her shoulders for a polished, graceful finish.

Radhika paired the saree with a blouse in the same bronze hue, finished with matching golden borders along the sleeve hems for a cohesive look. She completed the ensemble with a heavy statement necklace and chunky earrings, perfectly complementing the saree’s opulent aesthetic.

An evening with the girls

At another event during the wedding celebrations, Radhika and her girl gang turned up the glamour quotient, dressing in gorgeous lehengas brimming with pomp, sparkle and unapologetic bling. Radhika opted for an ivory lehenga featuring a flattering V-neckline and delicate, intricate embellishments, with the overall look leaning into soft, understated elegance.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, turned up the heat in a coral sharara set drenched in shimmer, while Janhvi Kapoor chose a striking silver saree densely adorned with sequins for an evening-ready look.