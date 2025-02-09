Radhika Ambani owns the dance floor with 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at best friend's sangeet

Radhika Ambani and Anant Ambani grooved with their friends at the sangeet ceremony of their best friends, Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal in Mumbai. The couple, who married at in a grand wedding last year, were seen performing with a group of friends during the lavish sangeet ceremony at the Trident Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai. Radhika Ambani grooved to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' during best friends, Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal's sangeet ceremony.(Instagram/ambani_update)

In a video shared by Instagram page @ambani_updatea, the chhoti bahu of the Ambani family was seen matching steps with her friends as the group danced to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' from 2012 movie Housefull 2. In another video, her husband Anant Ambani was seen shaking a leg with groom Yash Singhal and their friends. The power-packed performances were met with cheers and applause from the audience.

Take a look at the video here.

Radhika-Anant perform at friends' wedding

Radhika Ambani wore an ornate silver lehenga with diamond bangles and earrings for the event. The young couple have been spotted dancing and enjoying themselves at the festivities during their friends' wedding.

This is not the first time Radhika Ambani has stolen the spotlight with her dance moves. Previously, she captivated the internet with a video of her dancing to Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2003 film Chameli at her friends at a wedding celebration in October last year.

Her in-laws, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, cheered her on while sitting in the front row.

Radhika Merchant to Radhika Ambani

In an interview in November 2024, Radhika Merchant officially adopted her married name following her wedding to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

The couple tied the knot on July 12 in an extravagant celebration attended by celebrities and dignitaries. In her first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika spoke to Entrepreneur India about her professional journey and future aspirations.

