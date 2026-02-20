Radhika Merchant shines in Punjabi style crimson kurta as Anant Ambani complements her in royal look at friend’s wedding
At a friend's wedding, Radhika Merchant showcased a vibrant red kurta set with exquisite emerald jewellery, while Anant Ambani wore a luxurious navy ensemble.
Radhika Merchant is a true fashionista at heart, often spotted turning heads in glamorous high-fashion couture and exquisite jewellery. Her recent appearance was no exception. She attended a close friend’s wedding alongside Anant Ambani in stunning ethnic ensembles.
From the intricate embroidery on her outfit to the carefully chosen accessories, Radhika’s look was a masterclass in modern-meets-traditional wedding style. Let’s decode their ensembles and take some fashion inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. (Also read: Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts )
In a February 20 post shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update, the high-profile couple was seen looking glamorous as they posed alongside singer Harshdeep Kaur.
Radhika Merchant stuns in bright red kurta
Ambani’s choti bahu embraced Punjabi aesthetics in a striking, bright red kurta set. The deep crimson ensemble exudes classic elegance, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette.
Crafted from silk-satin, the outfit boasts a luxurious, high-shine finish that catches the light, serving as a stunning backdrop for the intricate gold zardozi and tilla embroidery adorning the V-neckline, bodice, and sleeve cuffs. The short tunic is paired with matching salwar-style trousers featuring detailed borders at the ankles, creating a cohesive, regal, and festive look.
Talking about Ambani ladies’ looks without mentioning their opulent jewellery is impossible. Radhika accessorised her ensemble with a pair of striking green emerald earrings, delicate bangles adorning her wrists, a statement emerald ring, and a pair of traditional gold Kolhapuri flats, perfectly complementing her vibrant red kurta set.
Her glamorous makeup featured a perfect stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, subtly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy red lipstick that complemented her ensemble. With her luscious tresses neatly tied in a bun and a small bindi adorning her forehead, Radhika flawlessly completed her ethnic wedding look.
What Anant Ambani wore
Anant, on the other hand, embraced regal maximalism with a deep navy blue ensemble that showcased rich textures and intricate detailing. The centrepiece of his look was a heavily embroidered Bundi-style Nehru vest, featuring an exquisite mix of floral motifs, traditional paisleys, and majestic bird imagery, including swans and herons, rendered in vibrant jewel tones.
A striking gold lion or tiger brooch pinned to the chest added a touch of luxury. Beneath the vest, a pleated navy tunic provided a voluminous, structured silhouette, while crisp white sneakers created a bold, contemporary contrast, perfectly balancing tradition with modern style.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
