Radhika Merchant shines in Punjabi style crimson kurta as Anant Ambani complements her in royal look at friend’s wedding

Radhika Merchant is a true fashionista at heart, often spotted turning heads in glamorous high-fashion couture and exquisite jewellery. Her recent appearance was no exception. She attended a close friend’s wedding alongside Anant Ambani in stunning ethnic ensembles. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani shine in ethnic elegance at a close friend's wedding. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

From the intricate embroidery on her outfit to the carefully chosen accessories, Radhika’s look was a masterclass in modern-meets-traditional wedding style. Let’s decode their ensembles and take some fashion inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. (Also read: Nita Ambani hosts Queen Rania of Jordan in a gorgeous white saree; Radhika, Isha, and Shloka Mehta wow in elegant skirts )

In a February 20 post shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update, the high-profile couple was seen looking glamorous as they posed alongside singer Harshdeep Kaur.

Radhika Merchant stuns in bright red kurta Ambani’s choti bahu embraced Punjabi aesthetics in a striking, bright red kurta set. The deep crimson ensemble exudes classic elegance, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette.

Crafted from silk-satin, the outfit boasts a luxurious, high-shine finish that catches the light, serving as a stunning backdrop for the intricate gold zardozi and tilla embroidery adorning the V-neckline, bodice, and sleeve cuffs. The short tunic is paired with matching salwar-style trousers featuring detailed borders at the ankles, creating a cohesive, regal, and festive look.