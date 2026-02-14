Radhika Merchant blooms like a red rose in dramatic gown, serves ultimate Valentine’s Day fashion inspiration. See pics

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day , Radhika is serving major fashion inspiration for all the girlies hunting for the perfect red V-Day outfit. In a carousel of pictures shared by her makeup artist, Loveleen Ramchandani, on February 14 via Instagram, Radhika strikes sultry poses in a breathtaking red gown from luxury fashion house Oscar de la Renta.

Radhika Merchant is clearly on a fashion roll. The Ambanis’ choti bahu turned heads yet again at the wedding festivities of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani . After stunning in an ivory lehenga earlier, she switched gears for a special party hosted for the couple and slipped into a breathtaking bright red gown. Looking nothing short of a red rose in bloom, she exuded glamour. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines brightest at wedding in sparkling orange saree and jaw-dropping diamond jewels: See pics )

Her gown features a sophisticated high-halter neckline and a sleeveless silhouette that beautifully balances the dramatic volume of the skirt. The real showstopper, however, is the intricate floral appliqué detailing. The fabric is richly layered with ruffled, rose-like motifs cascading all the way down to a sweeping hemline, creating a plush, three-dimensional effect. The textured craftsmanship adds depth and movement, making the look luxurious.

How she styled her look Talking about the Ambani ladies and not mentioning their opulent jewels? Simply impossible. Radhika took the glam quotient several notches higher by accessorising her look with oversized emerald-green statement earrings, a striking diamond-and-emerald bracelet and bold matching rings adorning her fingers.

Her makeup was kept soft and elegant, featuring nude eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, rosy blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter, and a flattering nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in a sleek, middle-parted bun, adding a touch of classic sophistication to the look.

