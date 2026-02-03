Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ditch high glam for casual, simple outfits on their Saudi Arabia getaway. See pics

For the outing, Ambani’s chhoti bahu ditched her usual glam avatar and opted for a fuss-free, casual look. She wore a beige crop top with a subtle neckline, featuring a small black brand logo, and paired it with dual-toned denim jeans in a comfortable mom fit.

In a February 3 Instagram post shared by the page Ambani Update, the couple can be seen looking cheerful as they pose against the stunning desert backdrop of AlUla.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in vacation mode as they enjoy a relaxed getaway in AlUla, Saudi Arabia . Belonging to one of India’s wealthiest families, the couple is usually seen making statements in high-end fashion, couture ensembles, and exquisite jewellery. However, for this trip, they embraced a refreshingly understated approach, opting for simple, casual outfits that prove less really is more. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore on their holiday. (Also read: Isha Ambani’s fun getaway with friends in Gstaad comes packed with cosy outfits and chic winter looks: See pics )

How she styled her look Keeping her accessories minimal, Radhika styled the look with a black smartwatch, multiple rings adorning her fingers, and a pair of classic stud earrings. Her makeup was equally understated, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a swipe of nude lipstick. She left her luscious tresses open, styled in soft curls with a side part, cascading effortlessly over her shoulders.

The easy-breezy styling came together beautifully, making her vacation look a lesson in effortless, less-is-more fashion.

On the other hand, Anant kept things equally understated in a black full-sleeved shirt featuring a subtle tiger logo on the side, reflecting his love for animals. He paired it with black relaxed-fit pants, rounding off his casual yet chic look.