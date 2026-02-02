Isha Ambani’s fun getaway with friends in Gstaad comes packed with cosy outfits and chic winter looks: See pics

In her first look, Isha wore a navy blue puffer jacket paired with matching trousers, layering the winter outfit with a colourful printed shawl wrapped around her neck for a pop of contrast.

In a series of pictures shared by the Instagram page Ambani Update, Isha was seen posing with her friends against a snow-covered backdrop. In another picture, she was seen enjoying a lavish meal, adding a glimpse of indulgence to her winter getaway.

Isha Ambani, daughter of one of India’s wealthiest families, is currently embracing vacation mode. The businesswoman enjoyed a getaway with friends in Gstaad, the picturesque resort town nestled in the Swiss Alps. For the trip, Isha served major winter fashion inspiration , stepping out in stylish outfits that were perfect for the chilly weather. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and why her looks deserve a spot on your winter moodboard. (Also read: Isha Ambani follows no skincare routine, avoids even face wash and moisturiser: Skincare red flags you should know )

In another outfit, she opted for an olive green full-sleeved cropped sweater with a turtleneck, which she paired with high-waisted blue denim pants. She completed the look with brown Chelsea boots, keeping it effortlessly chic. Minimal yet statement accessories like golden hoop earrings and stylish sunglasses elevated the ensemble further.

How she styled her winter outfits For yet another look, Isha chose a white full-sleeved top with a high neckline, featuring a fitted silhouette that hugged her frame perfectly. Staying true to her understated beauty style, she kept her makeup fresh and natural, steering clear of heavy layers. She opted for mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush and a nude lipstick, letting her natural glow shine through.

With her lustrous tresses left loose, Isha rounded off her vacation wardrobe with ease and elegance, proving that winter dressing can be both comfortable and stylish.