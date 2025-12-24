Isha Ambani follows no skincare routine, avoids even face wash and moisturiser: Skincare red flags you should know

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is often admired for her glamorous fashion choices and radiant, glowing skin. Given her status as a member of one of India’s wealthiest families, many assume she relies on the world’s most expensive beauty products and an elaborate, multi-step skincare routine. However, contrary to popular belief, Isha’s skincare rituals are refreshingly simple, something that may come as a surprise to many. (Also read: Isha Ambani in simple white Victorian-style top and denim look joins 680 children at Reliance Foundation event. See pics ) Isha Ambani embraces natural hair and minimal skincare routine. (Instagram)

What’s Isha Ambani’s skincare and haircare routine

In a June 2024 interview with Vogue, Isha offered a rare glimpse into her refreshingly minimal approach to beauty. Challenging conventional skincare norms, she revealed that she doesn’t follow a fixed routine at all. “My beauty secret is that I actually don’t have a beauty regimen,” she said, adding, much to the surprise of many, that she skips the basics entirely, including face wash, moisturiser, and even SPF.

Speaking about her hair, Isha shared that what people usually see is a styled version of her natural texture. Accustomed to appearing with sleek, blow-dried hair in public, she revealed that her natural hair is quite the opposite. voluminous, curly, and a little frizzy. On most regular days, without professional styling, that’s how her hair looks, she said, adding that while she’s used to seeing herself that way now, embracing her natural texture took time.

What skincare red flags should you watch out for

Wondering whether to invest in an elaborate skincare routine or keep it minimal like Isha Ambani? In a November 19 Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich highlighted key red flags consumers should watch out for when choosing skincare products.

She cautioned against products that seem unrealistically cheap, especially those claiming to contain actives like retinoids, peptides, vitamin C, or growth factors, noting that these ingredients are expensive to formulate and stabilise. She also warned against bold promises of “100 percent results,” explaining that even medical treatments cannot guarantee perfect outcomes.

Lastly, she flagged fear-based marketing that relies on vague terms like “toxins” or “chemicals” while offering little transparency, urging consumers to prioritise science-backed claims over hype.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.