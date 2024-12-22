Chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant shares car ride home with Mukesh Ambani after DAIS annual function. Watch

The annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has captured the internet’s attention, with videos and pictures from the event going viral since 19th December 2024. Among the highlights, a heartwarming clip of Mukesh Ambani sharing a car ride with his “chhoti bahu,” Radhika Merchant, has grabbed the attention of social media. Radhika Merchant rode home with Mukesh Ambani after the DAIS annual day event. (Instagram/voompla)

The video, shared on Instagram by Voompla, shows Mukesh Ambani riding back home in Radhika Merchant’s car. The post, captioned “Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant! The Sasurji hitched a ride in the BahuRani’s car as they headed home after their school’s annual day,” has garnered widespread attention.

Watch the clip here:

Nita Ambani’s thoughtful gesture wins hearts

In another video shared by a paparazzi account, Nita Ambani, chairperson of DAIS, was seen striking a pose for photographers during the event. However, it was her kind gesture that stole the show. After posing, she warmly asked the photographers, “Khana bheju kya?” and upon their enthusiastic response, she smiled and said, “Acha bhejti hu.”

The video also shows her instructing someone to arrange food packets for the photographers, ending with her saying, “Khana khake jana.” This thoughtful act has been widely appreciated online, with many praising her for her hospitality.

Take a look here at the clip:

A heartfelt speech

During the event, Nita Ambani delivered a touching speech before the annual play, expressing her gratitude towards her husband, Mukesh Ambani, who has never missed a DAIS annual day since its inception. She then shifted focus to the unsung heroes of the school, acknowledging the vital contributions of the support staff.

“I would like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school – our heads, teachers, staff, and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis and bhaiyas, canteen staff, nurses, and security teams who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children,” she said, earning thunderous applause.

Bollywood and business elite in attendance

The star-studded audience included Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aishwarya Rai, alongside prominent business tycoons. Mukesh Ambani received a special mention for his 37 consecutive years of attending the school’s annual days, leaving attendees inspired by his commitment.