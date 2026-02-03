Ambani ‘choti and badi bahu’ Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta look picture perfect in stylish traditional clothes

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta were seen exiting the Goa airport with their security personnel. While Radhika, with a cold coffee in hand, looked stylish in a stylish grey and pink coloured lehenga set, Shloka looked super elegant in a Patola saree. Let's decode their chic traditional ensembles.

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta flew down to Goa on February 3. The two bahus of the Ambani family were photographed as they exited the Goa airport, dressed in traditional Indian outfits, suggesting they were there to attend a wedding.

Radhika's grey and pink ensemble gives a traditional touch to the modern blouse-and-skirt look without the hassle of a heavy lehenga set. IT comes decked in shimmering mirror work, gota patti embroidery, and sequin embellishments.

The sleeveless blouse features a V neckline, an asymmetric hem, and a fitted silhouette, while the skirt has a flared ghera, delicate embroidery, and pink tassel ties. She accessorised the outfit with a pink top-handle mini Kelly bag, jhumkis, kadhas, a mirror-embellished parandi tied around a braided hairdo, and a statement necklace.

Shloka Mehta's elegant saree Shloka wore a green and red silk Patola saree embroidered with motifs to attend the festivities in Goa. She styled the drape with a matching green silk blouse.

The badi Ambani bahu wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder and show off the elegant design. As for the blouse, it comes with a round neckline, a cropped hem, and quarter-length sleeves.

An emerald necklace, jhumkis, bangles, and striking makeup rounded off the styling. Lastly, Shloka left her tresses loose in a centre parting, offering a minimal aesthetic to her traditional attire.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are the daughters-in-law of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Shloka is married to their eldest son, Akash Ambani, and Radhika is married to their youngest son, Anant Ambani.