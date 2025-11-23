Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta serve timeless elegance in ivory traditional outfits, head-turning jewels

The Ambani family stepped out last night to attend the Global Peace Honours 2025 ceremony hosted by the Divyaj Foundation and Amruta Fadnavis in Mumbai. The three ladies of the family - Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant - chose traditional ivory ensembles for the occasion. Let's decode their exquisite looks. Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant look stunning in traditional ensembles.

Also Read | Nita Ambani wows in simple navy blue suit and dazzling accessories as she celebrates win for Reliance Foundation

Nita Ambani dazzles in an ivory saree

Nita Ambani attended the event with Mukesh Ambani. She wore an ivory saree for the special occasion. The six yards of elegance is beautified with delicate applique work and chikankari embroidery along with scalloped borders, a heavily embroidered pallu, which she draped in a floor-sweeping length on her shoulder.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson paired the saree with a matching ivory blouse, adorned with beautiful floral thread embroidery and sequin embellishments. It features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hemline.

To accessorise the ensemble, she picked impressive jewels from her personal collection, including diamond-adorned jhumkis, a pearl necklace, and kadhas. Lastly, a potli bag, gajra-adorned messy bun, a red bindi, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and feathered brows rounded off the styling.

What did Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant wear?

The badi bahu of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta, like her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, also wore an ivory saree for the event. Accompanied by Akash Ambani, she dazzled in an organza drape decked with delicate sequin work and thread embroidery. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in floor-grazing length.

As for the blouse, she chose a half-sleeved choli decked in delicate embroidery. A diamond necklace, matching kadhas, rings, earrings, centre-parted wavy locks, glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, minimal glam, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant, who arrived at the event with Anant Ambani, dazled in an ivory lehenga set featuring an embroidered backless choli, a flared skirt, and a dupatta decked with gold embroidery.

She paired the ensemble with kadhas, polki jhumkis, a mang tika, and a matching necklace. With her tresses tied in a centre-parted bun, glowing makeup, glossy pink lips, and minimal eye makeup, the look was rounded off with a touch of glamour.