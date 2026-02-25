Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani wear simple cotton suits to visit Udaipur Temple with Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant slipped into a lemon-yellow cotton suit set for her visit to the Udaipur temple with Anant Ambani. The traditional ensemble features a kurta with a round neckline, full-length sheer sleeves, side slits, a fitted silhouette, and a knee-length hem. Minimal thread embroidery and minimal sequin embellishments round out the design details.

For the temple visit, both Isha and Radhika wore simple cotton suits, while Mukesh Ambani and Anant wore simple kurta-pyjama sets. Let's decode their traditional outfits.

The Ambani family, including India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani , along with his daughter Isha Ambani, son Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, recently visited Udaipur to pay their respects at a temple. The family was in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, to celebrate Kokilaben Ambani's 92nd birthday.

Isha Ambani, on the other hand, was seen exiting the temple in Udaipur with her father, Mukesh Ambani. She wore a light blue-coloured Bandhani-style kurta featuring light pink printed lines, gota patti embroidery on the borders, sequin work, full-length sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed fit.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani complemented his wife in a navy-blue kurta set. It features a heavily embroidered Nehru jacket, a silk full-sleeve kurta, and matching churidar pants styled with slip-on sandals.

Radhika paired the suit set with matching cotton pants featuring organza lining, minimal embroidery, scalloped hem, and a straight-leg fit. Lastly, she rounded off the look by draping a matching, scallop-bordered dupatta on her shoulders, decked with minimal threadwork. Loose, side-parted tresses, a luxurious watch, bracelets, a bindi, Kolhapuri sandals, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.

Isha paired the kurta with rani pink flared pants and a dual-toned light pink and yellow cotton dupatta, which she draped over her shoulders. She styled the simple ensemble with loose tresses, embroidered juttis, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani complemented his daughter in a simple white kurta pyjama set featuring a full-sleeve cotton kurta and churidar pants. He layered the kurta with a deep brown-coloured Nehru jacket, a matching silk pocket square, and Kolhapuri sandals.

About Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant Isha Ambani is the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She has two younger brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, who are also actively involved in the family business. Isha tied the knot with industrialist Anand Piramal in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2018.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.