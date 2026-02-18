Isha Ambani styles saree-inspired white Chanel gown with massive diamond earrings and rings at star-studded event. Watch

Known for her sartorial prowess – proven over the years by her incredible designer wear collection, appreciation for the Indian craftsmanship and an exquisite personal collection of head-turning jewels – Isha Ambani served another fashion win at the Vogue Values event.

For the occasion, Isha Ambani wore an all-white gown from the spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection of the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. The saree-inspired Grecian gown marries a feminine silhouette with the elegance and simplicity of ivory. Let's decode Isha's attire:

Isha Ambani attended the star-studded ‘Vogue Values: Women of Excellence’ event presented by Tira Beauty in Mumbai on February 17. Apart from Isha, several Indian movie stars, fashion figures, and sports personalities were in attendance, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Jyothi Yarraji, Anita Dongre, Twinkle Khanna, and others.

The Chanel gown from the maison's haute couture collection draws inspiration from the brand's founder, Gabrielle Chanel, with a light colour palette anchored in ballet white that evokes her fondness for pastels.

Enhanced with a textured fabric featuring criss-cross lines, the dress features a draped and pleated bodice emulating a saree pallu, and a peek-a-boo see-through blouse adorned with a sheer embroidered panel decked with thread work and shimmering silver adornments.

Embellished buttons on the side add a touch of glamour. Meanwhile, the flowy skirt of the dress lends an elegant aesthetic, with finishing touches added by a floor-length silhouette and a sensuous thigh-high slit.

The styling Isha chose minimal yet show-stealing luxurious jewels to accessorise her Grecian gown. She wore stunning diamond crystal chandelier earrings featuring massive emerald-cut diamond centrestones. Statement rings featuring massive diamond stones and silver embellished slingback heels from Santonia rounded off the accessories.

As for her long, silky black tresses, Isha chose to leave them loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, glossy brown lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, muted smoky eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara on the lashes.