Isha Ambani has never looked more stunning than in this blinding emerald necklace and embroidered skirt-blouse
Isha Ambani dazzled in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, featuring a plunging-neckline blouse and mermaid skirt, accessorised with an emerald and diamond necklace.
Isha Ambani's unmatched authority in serving incredible couture looks has rightfully earned her the title of a style icon. From championing Indian designers to pulling out incredible archival looks and never-before-seen designer moments, the eldest daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani knows the fashion game well.
Also Read | Ambani ‘choti and badi bahu’ Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta look picture perfect in stylish traditional clothes
On February 12, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared pictures of Isha Ambani dressed in a custom couture look designed by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna. She wore an embroidered blouse and skirt set. However, the highlight was her emerald-diamond necklace and earrings.
Decoding Isha Ambani's attire
The Anamika Khanna floral-embroidered ensemble features the designer's signature heavy embroidery and appliqué technique, this time applied to a beige lace overlay on top of a chiffon base. The sequin embroidery adds a touch of shimmer to the ensemble. Let's decode the look:
Isha's blouse features a plunging neckline, a sleeveless design, an asymmetric hem, a fitted bodice, and a sculpting silhouette defining her curves. Meanwhile, the mermaid-esque skirt comes with a sculpting fit, a floor-length hem, and a short train.
Anaita completed the ensemble by layering it with a cream-toned silk trench coat, strategically draped over the shoulder to showcase the intricate work on the skirt, blouse, and jacket. The coat features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, colourful embroidery done on the inside, and tassel work done on the hem.
The glam and the accessories
The Ambani family loves their diamonds and emeralds. Following her mother's love for the gemstones, Isha, too, wore a stunning piece from her personal collection. She wore a multi-strand emerald necklace studded with diamonds. She matched it with floral-design emerald and diamond earrings.
Meanwhile, for her hair, she opted to tie the front strands in twisted crown braids, and left the rest of her tresses loose in a centre parting. For the glam, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, muted brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise for Isha. One user wrote, “So so soooooo STUNNING.” Someone called her ensemble ‘ breathtaking’, while another praised her beauty and wrote, “She is so gorgeous.”
About Isha Ambani
Isha is the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December 2018. They have two children, Aadiya and Krishan, who were conceived through IVF.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.