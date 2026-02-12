Isha Ambani has never looked more stunning than in this blinding emerald necklace and embroidered skirt-blouse

The Anamika Khanna floral-embroidered ensemble features the designer's signature heavy embroidery and appliqué technique, this time applied to a beige lace overlay on top of a chiffon base. The sequin embroidery adds a touch of shimmer to the ensemble. Let's decode the look:

On February 12, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared pictures of Isha Ambani dressed in a custom couture look designed by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna. She wore an embroidered blouse and skirt set. However, the highlight was her emerald-diamond necklace and earrings.

Isha Ambani's unmatched authority in serving incredible couture looks has rightfully earned her the title of a style icon. From championing Indian designers to pulling out incredible archival looks and never-before-seen designer moments, the eldest daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani knows the fashion game well.

Isha's blouse features a plunging neckline, a sleeveless design, an asymmetric hem, a fitted bodice, and a sculpting silhouette defining her curves. Meanwhile, the mermaid-esque skirt comes with a sculpting fit, a floor-length hem, and a short train.

Anaita completed the ensemble by layering it with a cream-toned silk trench coat, strategically draped over the shoulder to showcase the intricate work on the skirt, blouse, and jacket. The coat features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, colourful embroidery done on the inside, and tassel work done on the hem.

The glam and the accessories The Ambani family loves their diamonds and emeralds. Following her mother's love for the gemstones, Isha, too, wore a stunning piece from her personal collection. She wore a multi-strand emerald necklace studded with diamonds. She matched it with floral-design emerald and diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, for her hair, she opted to tie the front strands in twisted crown braids, and left the rest of her tresses loose in a centre parting. For the glam, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, muted brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise for Isha. One user wrote, “So so soooooo STUNNING.” Someone called her ensemble ‘ breathtaking’, while another praised her beauty and wrote, “She is so gorgeous.”