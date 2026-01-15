Vidya Balan celebrates Indian craftsmanship in gorgeous bandhej saree worth ₹84K at Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary

The saree, in a rich brown shade, is crafted from luxurious silk and adorned with intricate embroidery using zari, resham, sequins, zari dori, beads, cut dana, and dhabka, while the hem and pallu are elegantly lined with silk brocade.

Vidya arrived at the event with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur , looking radiant and graceful. Showcasing her deep love for Indian heritage, she chose a beautiful bandhej saree featuring the traditional tie-and-dye technique originating from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Vidya Balan’s love for traditional ethnic wear and sarees is no secret, and she proved it once again with her latest appearance. For Kaifi Azmi ’s 106th birth anniversary, the 47-year-old actor graced the event in a gorgeous bandhej saree, exuding timeless elegance and leaving fashion enthusiasts scrambling for style notes. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning outfit and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Anushka Sharma serves major denim-on-denim fashion lessons as she poses with Virat Kohli and friends. See pics )

She draped the saree with finesse, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder. Paired with a simple, deep brown V-neck silk blouse, Vidya completed her ethnic look.

How much her saree cost If you loved Vidya’s saree and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning six-yard saree, from the shelves of the brand Sunira Designs, is priced at ₹84,300.

She accessorised her look with a black potli bag featuring intricate golden sequin embroidery and fringe detailing. Statement gold earrings added an extra touch of glamour to the ensemble.

Keeping her makeup soft and dewy, she opted for winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, plenty of highlighter, contoured cheekbones, and a glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, perfectly rounding off her elegant look.